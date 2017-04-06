Test your mettle

What use are your skills if you can’t put them to test? As it has been rightly said , Learning is an ongoing process. If you want to gauge your robotics knowledge and learn something new, Technoxian 2017 is where you must be, this April. Organised by TimesWorld Group in association with the Ministry of Science and Technology and All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA), the event is being touted as the world’s largest show and championship on robotics and animation. It aims at motivating youngsters to contribute to the growth and development of science and technology. To facilitate this, a fun-filled format has been designed. The event has been divided into five parts — World Robotics Championship (WRC), International Robotics League (IRL), Workshops, EduTech Expo and Online Challenge.

Get, set, go

In WRC, you can take part in the following events — Fastest Line Follower, Robowar, Roborace, Robosoccer, RC Craft, Quadcopter, Micromouse, Water Rocket, Quadcopter and Android App Challenge. To get a glimpse of what this would be like, check out this video: https://youtu.be/m2Y1-lXVNsg.

IRL includes Jr. Robotics, Sr. Robotics and Quadcopter Challenge. To help you enhance your knowledge and hone your skills, several interesting workshops are being organised, such as 3D Printing, Big Data Hadoop, cloud computing, digital marketing, ethical hacking, Internet of things (IOT), Quadcopter, Raspberry Pi, robotics and augmented reality.

If you wish to interact with other robotics enthusiasts and broaden your network, EduTech Expo is the place for you. You can have discussions with senior global decision-makers and take a look at myriad stalls. This year, more than 5,000 teams from around 12 countries are expected to participate. The event is being held from April 28-30 at Indira Gandhi Stadium, New Delhi. You can visit their website www.technoxian.com to register and obtain more details.