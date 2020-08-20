20 August 2020 23:24 IST

It’s so hard to follow in the Mahatma’s footsteps, when you have a mother with eyes like a hawk.

For the longest time, I thought my mother had come up with this phrase. Because every time I’d complain about how things were unfair in the world, mom would tell me, ‘Be the change you want to see in the world.’ Then, I found out that it was actually Mahatma Gandhi who first said it. Ha. Talk about plagiarising.

Well, when parents and teachers use this line on you, they should add an asterisk to show that terms and conditions apply. ‘Be the change you want to see in the world*.’

Only after you’ve made your bed, brushed your teeth and had a bath. After you have had breakfast and walked the dog. Do not try to be the change during school hours. You can only be the change after all homework assignments have been completed, checked, double checked and submitted. Do not attempt to be the change post dinner. It will not be good for your digestion.

Exceptions galore

Wow. I wonder if Mahatma Gandhi had any idea about how hard it is to fit ‘being the change’ in an average middle-schooler’s schedule? Plus, did his mom bust him for not finishing his homework before going out to fight racism? I don’t think so!

If you’re going to be the change, two pieces of advice: don’t tell your parents and don’t get caught. In short, learn from my mistakes.

Last week, me, the PB and our friend P sneaked out of the building to feed the indies in our area. Kids under 15 aren’t allowed outside the building alone, so, we may have jumped over a low wall to be able to do this. We didn’t get caught on the way out but we totally did on the way in. I had one leg over the compound wall when I heard a shriek that would have frozen a polar bear’s blood. It was my mom!

Apparently three kids sneaking out of the building alone, during COVID-19, to feed street dogs is not okay. Even if that’s the change you want. Let’s also add ‘The change you wish to see must be approved and signed off of by an adult.’ Hmph. So, we got grounded.

Then, I remembered another saying ‘If the mountain will not come to Muhammad, then Muhammad must go to the mountain.’ Basically, if we couldn’t feed the pups outside, then we’d just have to bring them to us right. I think that’s what the saying means.

Anyway, we managed to sneak the puppies inside the building, and kept them in a secret location. You’d think everything would be fine, right? NO.

Here’s the other thing they need to add in the terms and conditions of being the change: Pesky Brothers will almost always ruin the best-laid plans.