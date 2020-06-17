Tower of strength

1. Giraffes love the tropical grassland with warm temperatures of the African savannahs.
2. They are the tallest living terrestrial animals and the largest of ruminants.
3. The name “giraffe” originated from the Arabic word zarāfah, which translates as “fast-walker”. A group of giraffes is called a tower.
4. Their height allows them to reach leaves that few other animals can. And their 21-inch tongue helps them pluck tasty morsels from branches.
5. However, getting a drink of water is difficult. They have to spread their legs and bend down in an awkward position that makes them vulnerable to predators like Africa's big cats.
6. They literally leap out into the world, falling more than five feet to the ground. The infants can stand in half an hour and run with their mothers just 10 hours after birth.
7. Giraffes arch their necks to force air through their windpipes, creating very low frequency sounds. And they have three hearts!
8. You see their beautiful spotted coats? No two individuals have exactly the same pattern. But, giraffes from the same area appear similar.
9. In the wild, giraffes live for about 25 years. They also smell bad. It is possibly a guard against ticks and fungus. They face several threats, including loss of habitat and hunting.
10. Giraffes sleep less than two hours a day. In general, they sleep with their feet tucked under them and their head resting on their hindquarters, but they can also sleep for short periods of time standing up.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath