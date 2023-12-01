Tears of the cheetah

December 01, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

This is a story from Africa. So we will begin with Kwasuka sukela, which means ‘in the beginning’ or ‘once upon a time’.This is a story from Africa. So we will begin with Kwasuka sukela, which means ‘in the beginning’ or ‘once upon a time’ in Zulu.

Kwasuka sukela, there was a lazy hunter who had no scruples. One day, he was resting under a tree, as he was too lazy to hunt. He looked out onto the grassy veld and saw a herd of fat springbok grazing. He could have easily caught one for his meal but, well, you know his problem! Laziness.

Just then he spied movement in the bushes near the springbok. It was a cheetah. A foolish springbok had strayed and was grazing away from the herd. The hunter watched, as the cheetah stalked and killed the springbok. Startled, the rest of the herd took off.

Castles in the air

The cheetah dragged the springbok into the bushes and to a clearing where three beautiful cubs were waiting. The lazy hunter thought to himself, “If I can get hold of a cub and train it, I need never hunt again.” He imagined himself dining on the best meats without having to do any work. He decided to steal a cub. He knew the mother cheetah would go to the waterhole in the evening. So he waited.

When the mother cheetah left, he crept up to the cubs and quickly grabbed one. Then he looked at the other two. “Oh, that one looks better than this,” he said and he put down the cub he was carrying and picked up another. Again, when he looked down, he thought the third cub was the best. He could not decide which one to steal. Finally, he decided to take all three.

When the mother returned from the waterhole, she found her cubs missing. She was heartbroken and searched everywhere but they were nowhere to be found. She cried the whole night; so loudly that the wise old man who lived close by came to see her.

When he heard the cheetah’s story, he knew who the culprit was. He was very angry because not only was the lazy hunter a thief, but he had also broken the tribe’s tradition and rule that they would use only their own strength and skill to hunt. Any other way was dishonourable.

The old man complained to the elders of the village. Now, the villagers were angry too. They drove the lazy hunter out of the village and the old man took the cubs back to their mother.

However, the long hours of weeping had scarred the mother cheetah’s face forever. Look closely and you will find tear stains on its face. It is a reminder to hunters to follow the traditional and honourable way of life.

