Tea with Chacha Nehru

This Children’s Day, let’s read a story about an interaction between a few children and Chacha Nehru.

Daksha woke up with a feeling of excitement welling within her. Today was the day they were to travel to Delhi to meet Chachaji. He had sent an invitation and 130 children in their home had been chosen. Daksha quickly got up and had a wash and took out her printed purple skirt. The colour had faded in places but she thought it was still a good skirt. She wanted to look smart for the meeting.

Their teacher had told them that Chacha was the Prime Minister of the country. “It must be an important post,” she muttered to herself. “And that’s why it is special that we get a chance to meet him.”

Quickly, the rest of the group got ready and they trooped into the dining hall for breakfast. For once, they did not grumble about or linger over their porridge. They gulped it down and assembled near the bus that had been arranged for them.

Special tour

They had been asked to be at Teen Murti Bhavan at 3.00 p.m. This was the Prime Minister’s residence. Before that, as an extra special treat, they would do a quick tour of Delhi. The bus took them to Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Qutb Minar, Jantar Mantar and more. At each visit, their teacher told them the history and importance of the place.

Lunch was a hurried affair and they were on their way to Teen Murti Bhavan to meet Chacha Nehru. They learnt that the house was named after the Teen Murti (literally “three statues”) Memorial, which stands on its extensive grounds. The memorial comprised life-size statues of three soldiers, built in memory of the Jodhpur, Hyderabad and Mysore Lancers, the Indian regiments that participated in World War I.

They filed into Teen Murti Bhavan and were ushered onto the beautiful green lawns that were bordered by flower beds. The children gasped when they saw the garden’s beauty. People who seemed important asked them to sit down and enjoy the fruit juice and snacks.

One man announced, “The Prime Minister is in a very important meeting. He is selecting Congress candidates. It’s close to four hours now…” But before he could finish, the children noticed a flurry of activity further down.

A time for friends

It was Chacha Nehru. He was hurrying to meet them. When Daksha and her friends saw him they stood up, forgetting the snacks and juice. They shouted, “ Chacha Nehru zindabad”. He waved to them and immediately all the creases and worry lines on his face disappeared.

One of their teachers approached Jawaharlal Nehru and said, “Sir, can you please address the children?”

Chacha Nehru looked surprised and said, “But this is not the time to make speeches. It is a time to make friends.” He met the children and spoke to them. He answered questions and laughed at their jokes.

Tahir stepped up to Nehru and asked, “ Chachaji, do you remember meeting us at Santa Cruz airport three years ago? You were on your way to America.”

Nehru frowned and put his hand to his chin and thought awhile, looking at Tahir. Then he smiled and tapped him on his back and said, “Oh yes, of course, I do. You have grown since then…that is why I didn’t recognise you at first.”

Nehru asked the children about the sights they had seen. They named a few and also remembered the history behind it.

“What is the most wonderful thing you have seen today?” asked Nehru.

“ Chacha Nehru,” shouted Daksha. There was pindrop silence as no one knew how Nehru would react to being called a ‘wonderful thing’. Nehru looked at Daksha and threw back his head a laughed. He was delighted by her answer.

Tri-lingual autograph

Timidly, Hakesh made his way to Nehru. When he reached his side, he held out his autograph book and said, “ Chachaji, may I have your autograph?”

Nehru said, “Sure.”

He took the book and signed it. Hakesh looked at the book and then said, “But Chachaji, you have omitted to put the tarik.”

Nehru took the book once again and added the date and gave it back.

Hakesh looked at the book and said, “But Chachaji, you have not written a sandesh!”

Once again Nehru took the book and wrote a message.

Hakesh looked at the book and was surprised.

“ Chachaji, you have signed in English, put the date in Urdu and written your message in Hindi!” exclaimed Hakesh.

Nehru smiled and said, “My dear boy, you asked for the signature in English, the date in Urdu and the message in Hindi. That is why I wrote it like that.”