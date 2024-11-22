Tall tales: The evolution of skyscrapers

How high do you think world’s first skyscraper was? The tallest skyscraper today is the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, which is a whopping 163 floors high. One hundred and forty years earlier, the world’s first skyscraper, much more modest, was built in Chicago. The Home Insurance Building, a 10-storeyed structure built in 1885, is widely regarded the first new generation skyscraper of its type.

There are, of course, several tall structures from the annals of history. The Great Pyramid of Giza from c. 2500 BCE held the title of the tallest-ever human-made structure for over 4000 years. It was taller than later structures like the Leaning Tower of Pisa, the Big Ben or the Taj Mahal and overtaken by more modern structures like the Lincoln Cathedral and the Eiffel Tower.

Game changers

Why are the Home Insurance Building and other similar skyscrapers in Chicago considered milestones, though they weren’t the tallest buildings of their time? The difference lies the construction method. The skyscrapers at the turn of the 19th century used metal frameworks to support the building. Steel frameworks and mass-produced steel beams are regarded as revolutions in architecture, allowing for much taller buildings with lower weights. In traditional masonry, walls carry the weight of the building, whereas, in steel-framed structures, the walls are not load-bearing. They help in privacy, safety and protection from the elements, but they do not actually hold up the building, which is why they are sometimes called ‘curtain walls’. This method continues to be used in high-rise buildings till date.

Another difference in these buildings was their purpose. Unlike older buildings that were so tall for symbolic reasons and showing power, these multi-storeyed structures accommodated huge numbers of people on different levels. Along with this came other innovations to meet these new needs — high-speed elevators and advancements in air-conditioning, lighting and maintenance.

New York soon became the site for many grander skyscrapers. The Chrysler building, when it was built in 1930, was the tallest skyscraper and accommodated 10,000 people who worked on its 77 storeys. It had 32 high speed elevators, which could reportedly go from the bottom to top in around a minute!

This building was soon overtaken by the Empire State Building, that became the first building to cross 100 storeys and remained the tallest skyscraper for decades. Incidentally, the Home Insurance Building, the original trendsetter, was demolished the year the Empire State Building came up.

Since 2010, the Burj Khalifa holds the title of tallest building. At 828m, it is around the height of eight football fields placed back-to-back, and 10 times the height of the Home Insurance Building.

How high is the building you live in? Draw it up to scale and compare it to the icons mentioned here!