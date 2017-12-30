Take THREE!

Taming the wild

Beauty and the Beast is an age old classic. It tells the story of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. She battles her initial fear and befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond obvious. She soon realises that the Beast’s hideous exterior is only superficial and inside he is a kind person. He possesses the soul of a true Prince. The Beast and Belle fall in love but there are many obstacles that they have to overcome and one such almost kills him. Do they get married and live happily ever after?

Island saviour

They were the greatest of sailors from Polynesia and they were born to discover. And they sailed for years and years across the vast Pacific discovering the many islands of Oceania. But then suddenly their voyages stopped and no one knew why. Three Thousand years later, Moana, a fiercely passionate, strong-willed and an adventurous teenager sails out on a daring mission to save her people and get a few answers. Moana (meets the mighty demigod Maui who guides her in her quest. The two sail the oceans trying to find a way to return the heart to Te Fiti. There are more adventures in store for Moana and she has to fulfil her grandmother’s wish. Will she succeed?

Boss Baby

He wears a suit, a tie, carries a suitcase and is very unusual. What’s more? He’s on a secret mission to discover why babies are losing their market share of love. In order to accomplish his mission, he will have to join forces with his big brother, Tim. But Tim is already on guard and has not taken a liking to him at all! How will he befriend him and will they be able to form a team and find out who’s stealing their place and will they be able to re-sposition themselves?