Summer’s End:A missing woman

Does the strange painting have anything do with the mysterious happenings at the house?

The story so far: Early morning, two boys appear at the door with a request to pluck the pears. But they are petrified by something in the upstairs bedroom window.

“We saw...”

“...head covered…”

“...looking down at us…”

“…when it saw us, it waved its arms…”

“Only it was not arms… loose sleeves of the gown…”

“…fell back and we saw it was only bone…”

“…then it pulled back the hood…”

“…and the face … a skeleton…”

“A black cloak?” asked Moti uncle. They nodded mutely, and took off in a sprint. “The pears…” began Albert.

“We don’t want them,” they shouted, as they ran.

Deep in thought, Moti uncle paced the lawn. The others stood around and watched him. “I’ll get breakfast ready,” said Albert again.

“Moti uncle, are we leaving today?” asked Keya.

Moti uncle stood still and, after what seemed an age, said, “We were supposed to…” They walked into the house. “Breakfast in 10 minutes,” said Albert, adding, “There have been massive landslides everywhere because of the rain last night. All roads are blocked.”

“So, that answers one question. Now for the second…” said Moti uncle, as he marched up stairs. He began moving things around, lifting cushions, opening drawers and even emptying his cupboard.

Puzzling picture

“What are you searching for?” asked Dhruv.

“Hmmm...” he paused, looked around and then said, “Ah yes…here it is.”

“But, that’s the painting you picked up at the second-hand store…” began Dhruv. “It was a picture of a ramshackle house on a hillside. A woman in a black cloak…” said Keya. “Oh my god! You’re not saying…”

Moti uncle nodded and showed them the picture. Only the house could be seen; no woman.

“Are you saying the woman from that picture got out and is haunting us?” asked Albert, who had followed them upstairs.

“Yes. When I bought this picture, there was a woman sitting outside this house,” said Moti uncle. Keya and Dhruv nodded in agreement.

“To find out more, we need to go back to Odds ‘n’ Ends and ask the manager. I am sure he knows the story behind this,” said Moti uncle.

“Sir, if you don’t mind, may I also come? I am too scared to stay here by myself.”

To be continued...