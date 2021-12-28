I hereby resolve...

What can you do to make the New Year a better one for everyone? Here are some suggestions...

Hi friends,

I’m Kirti Madnani, studying in Std. VII of Goodwill Academy. Our principal has chosen me to write a column in the New Year issue of our school magazine. ‘Get Going,’ sums up my topic. Humans have been taking Mother Nature and also our body for granted. I am proposing a nine-point programme that will reduce our burden on Earth, reduce our carbon footprint and also get us mentally, emotionally and physically fit.

Go Green

I urge every student to plant a tree on their birthdays and festivals. I know that’s not possible for many who live in apartments. But ask the Resident Welfare Association for permission to plant a tree or a flowering plant in case of lack of space. Trees and plants not only enhance the look of an area, but also have several other benefits. Trees generate oxygen, are home to many species of birds, insects and mammals for whom they provide food and protection. Celebrate an occasion by leaving behind a green legacy. Carry fruit seeds like you carry your mobile phone and plant them wherever you see an empty patch. Become pollinators like the birds and the bees. Let your thoughtful act become a blessing for future generations.

Save water

We’re talking of water wars in the future. Take every possible step to save water. Ensure that none of the taps at home leak. If you can’t get them repaired immediately, keep a bucket or a vessel below to collect those precious drops. Use that water to wash your utensils, clothes, water plants, or to mop the house. If your house/apartment complex doesn’t have a rain harvesting system, convince the elders to go for it.

Save paper

If you have some leftover pages in your notebooks at the end of the academic year, pull them out and either bind or staple them together. Use it as a journal/diary. Plenty of one-side printouts? Staple together and use the blank side as a writing pad.

Donate dustbins

Ensure there are dustbins in your building and streets visible to everyone. Often people throw wrappers and bottles because they are cant’ see a dustbin. Use your old buckets and mud pots as dustbins. Just paint them with bright colours to attract people’s eyes. Mark them as ‘wet waste’ and ‘dry waste’ to make things clear.

Start a book club

Start a book club with like-minded people with meetings once a month. Every member buys few books that they pass on to other members after they have read them. Not only is this welcome change from regular routine, the discussions around books make for amazing conversations.

Go Offline

Choose a day of the week or, if that’s not possible, a few hours of a day to stay away from your mobiles and computers. Only personal interaction is allowed during that time. In this age of social media, most of us want to be constantly updated about what is happening in every part of the world. Trust me! The world will still go on, even if we choose to stay away from our phones for some time.

Help birds

With water bodies in cities drying up, birds have nowhere to go to quench their thirst. Often you can see birds drinking water from the potted plants on balconies. If you have empty coconut shells at home, use them as containers. Fill them with water and place them in your balcony or garden. And watch your feathered visitors arrive in droves.

Get some Vitamin D

Vitamin D is crucial, as it keeps our bones, muscles and teeth healthy. Luckily for us it is available free of cost. Just soak up some sunshine and you are good to go. But ensure that the sun’s rays you are soaking up are either early morning or late afternoon. Else you will get a bad case of sunburn.

Get those limbs moving

Most of us have become lazy with several apps available on our phones that we have all forgotten the art of running our errands. Get those limbs moving; do your own chores. And while you are at it, do some exercise. Play games, and by that, I mean, badminton, football, basketball and cricket. Not on your laptop or cell phone. You will enjoy the change of scenery from being indoors all day. Once a week, help an elderly neighbour with some chores, run their errands and help them with any problems they might have. Their smiles will brighten up your day.