Striking the right note

Name: Lydian Nadhaswaram

Popularly known as: Mini Maestro

Highest note: Winning The World’s Best award .

I aspire to be: As simple and successful as A.R. Rahaman and Illayaraja.

I discovered my passion for music: When I was two years old, and I played a drums pattern on the floor.

Dream compositions: Planes, Storks and The Lion King

If I were to play a song on the moon, it would be: The Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven

Homeschooling v/s schooling: Home schooling any day, because I need time to practise.

First favourite album: Wind by Illayaraja.

What I imagine when I play the piano blindfolded: My piano.

I play: Piano, drums, guitar, mridangam, tabla, kanjira, merlin, harmonica, violin and a few more.

I am very thankful for: Waking up every morning.

I strive to be: Happy

My inspiration: My father and sister.

On screen: I have acted in a Hindi film. Now, I am the music director for a Malayalam film.