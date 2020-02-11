Children

Striking the right note

more-in

Lydian Nadhaswaram is a prodigy. He started his musical journey when he was just two. Today, his audience encompasses the whole world.

Name: Lydian Nadhaswaram

Popularly known as: Mini Maestro

Highest note: Winning The World’s Best award.

I aspire to be: As simple and successful as A.R. Rahaman and Illayaraja.

I discovered my passion for music: When I was two years old, and I played a drums pattern on the floor.

Dream compositions: Planes, Storks and The Lion King

If I were to play a song on the moon, it would be: The Moonlight Sonata by Beethoven

Homeschooling v/s schooling: Home schooling any day, because I need time to practise.

First favourite album: Wind by Illayaraja.

What I imagine when I play the piano blindfolded: My piano.

I play: Piano, drums, guitar, mridangam, tabla, kanjira, merlin, harmonica, violin and a few more.

I am very thankful for: Waking up every morning.

I strive to be: Happy

My inspiration: My father and sister.

On screen: I have acted in a Hindi film. Now, I am the music director for a Malayalam film.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Children
children's theatre & pantos
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2020 1:48:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/children/striking-the-right-note/article30790233.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY