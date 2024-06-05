Strawberry fields forever

I’ve heard so much about this fruit called strawberry. Frankly, I am not sure why people go crazy about it. I know it looks good but, as far as I am concerned, that is the best thing about it.

Anyway, my feelings about the strawberry did not deter me from going to the Sagra Delle Fragole, a sweet strawberry festival held in Nemi, near Rome. This beautiful little town sits on the Alban Hills and overlooks a volcanic crater lake of the same name. It is famous for the fruits of the forest or its wild strawberries.

This festival is dedicated to the local fragoline di bosco or wild strawberries and to Diana of Nemi, the goddess of the hunt; ‘her hunt of wild berries in the woods’. The Sagra Delle Fragole is held late in May or early June, depending on when the fruit is harvested. During this festival, every visitor is encouraged to eat as many varieties of this fruit. Knowing my dislike for the fruit, you might wonder what I was doing at such a festival. Well, what can I say? Curiosity.

Traditional celebrations

Anyway, there I sat quietly on a fence observing all the goings on. The town’s buildings are usually tastefully coloured in pastel shades or earth-colours. But, today, these buildings were decorated with flowers and festooned with strawberry-shaped pennants.

As I sat admiring the buildings, I heard music. When I turned around, I was pleasantly surprised to see people dressed in traditional costumes, dancing. Much later, came the main event. It was a parade of women and girls in traditional frocks carrying punnets of strawberries and offering them to visitors. The cafes are awash with strawberry dishes. From strawberry risotto to strawberry gelato, there is strawberry in every dish you order.

I was forced to take strawberries from the various punnets and, imagine my surprise, when I found that they were sweet! They didn’t taste like anything I had ever tasted before.

But, beyond the strawberries, I was curious to find out how this tradition began. Well, it has its roots in mythology; to be precise, in the love story of Adonis and Venere, where the blood of Adonis was transformed into small red hearts or strawberries.

However, the offering of the fruit to visitors is believed to have started after World War I. It was celebrated on June 13 in Piazza Camp de’ Fiori in Rome. Strawberry sellers would give the fruit to people passing by from baskets, which also carried the statue of Saint Antonio of Padova.

Strawberries still grow in Nemi or the nearby sacred wood. It has been considered a sacred wood from time immemorial. In pre-Roman times, it was considered sacred to the Goddess Rhea. Later, it was chosen as the site for the Temple of Diana, who was a hunter and defender of Nature and also a protector of childbirth and midwifery.

Well, by the time I left Nemi, I was a converted strawberry lover, all right.