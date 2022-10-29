Stop, Slow, Go 

The installation of a traffic signal in the U.S., in December 1940. | Photo Credit: Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Red, yellow, green ... the three-colour traffic lights are now a part our lives but not always. In fact, the earliest forms of traffic lights were stars and other celestial bodies that ancient man used to navigate by. This was followed by fire. The earliest traffic light in the modern sense was probably a lighthouse with a bonfire at its top to direct ships. Ancient Egyptians used this system. Over time, the system evolved so that each lighthouse had a unique colour and pattern for day and night so that sailors knew where their ship was along the coast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beginnings

Before cars came into the picture, traffic signals were designed for trains but the colours were different: Red for stop; white for go and green for caution. In 1914, an accident led to a change. A red lens fell out of its holder leaving the white light exposed. AS a result, there was a train accident and the railroad decided to make it yellow for caution and green for go. WThus, the modern red, yellow, green traffic light was born.

John Knight | Photo Credit: Photo: Wikimedia Commons

In 1868, as the horse-drawn traffic in London increased, a new system was installed. Designed by John Knight, a railways signal designer, it had a manually moveable arm during the day and a gas-powered system at night with red and green lights to indicate stop and go. While the system worked well, a gas leak caused an explosion and the operating policeman received severe burns. This put a stop to this method.

In 1914, thanks to an idea from a police officer, a dual-coloured traffic light was installed in Cleveland, the U.S. The early ones were switch operated and the transition was heralded by a loud buzzing sound. By 1920, Detroit and New York added the yellow between the red and the green. Starting with Paris in 1923, the traffic light colonised Europe and, by 1931 had arrived in Tokyo. India’s first traffic light was installed in Egmore, Chennai, in 1953.

ADVERTISEMENT

One can say that traffic lights practically run our cities today. We cannot do without them and they have helped avert major accidents. Now with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning entering the scene, there will be more improvements.

Traffic lights, as we know them today. | Photo Credit: Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Red, yellow, green ... how were these colours chosen? Other than a general belief that red indicates danger, do these colours have any logic? It seems they do. Red has got the longest wavelength, can be noticed from a greater distance taking its ‘stop’ spot in the sign hierarchy. Yellow, second to red on the visibility wavelength, takes the ‘caution/ slow down’ spot and the different green with its wavelength next to yellow on the visible spectrum, meaning it is easier to see than any colour other than red and yellow took the ‘go’ spot!

And yes, yellow is for ‘Caution/ slow down’, so don’t overrun it.