Spread the joy

Playing board games can be entertaining, but did you know that it also increases brain function, teaches you patience and is a great stress buster?

Pictureka!

Hone your observational skills with Pictureka. | Photo Credit: Flickr

This version of I Spy is an exciting one to play with family. The board has six tiles, placed three by three (63 cm x 63 cm). You can have up to six players at a time. The idea is to find the objects on the tiles and win cards. The board is not static but keeps changing as the game progresses; so there is no way you can memorise it. A timer ensures that you do not take too long to make a move. The three colour cards instruct you on the action you are to take and a dice to tell you how to proceed. Fairly simple, and hones your observational skills.

Throw the colour dice to begin. The colour – red, blue or green – indicates the mission card. There are three missions. Each successful one gets you one point. The artwork is different, unlike other board games. Here the style is more personal, yet confusing.

Magnetic Puzzle Squares

Make any shape you want with these colourful squares | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

To play this game, all you need is imagination, as these colourful magnetic squares offer infinite possibilities of designs you can come up with. You can choose to make the designs given in the book that comes along with the box or you can make up your own. The squares in the box begin from 250 and go up to 400. This game helps with spatial and motor skills development and is also an art and craft tool. Make birds, animals, vehicles and other amazing objects. The magnetic canvas can be placed on a stand for greater ease.

Note: Since the squares are small, this game may not be ideal of children under five years.

Jenga

Jenga is more than just building blocks. | Photo Credit: Pixabay

This looks easy but is a game of physical skill. There are 54 well-crafted blocks that are three times as long as the width, and one-fifth of the thickness of the length.

To set up the game, the blocks are placed three in a row and at right angles in the next level and so on till all the blocks are used. Once the tower is built, the person who built it makes the first move. He/she takes one block from any level and places it on the topmost level. Only one hand can be used at a time when removing the blocks from the tower. As the game progresses, the tower gets unstable. Until, in the end, one player removes a block and sends the tower tumbling. The winner is the last person to remove and place a block successfully.