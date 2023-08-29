Spellbound in class

August 29, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST

“Hey girls,” said Anu, our class leader, “Miss Premila is on leave … long leave. We have a substitute teacher.”

We groaned. We loved Miss Premila. She was kind and sweet, told us exciting stories and didn’t give us much homework.

“Wonder who the new teacher will be?” asked Sajitha.

“Definitely not as nice as Miss Premila,” said Cathy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bell rang and we waited with bated breath. We had a sense of foreboding. Suddenly, the door burst open and a cold wind swept in, bringing with it the dead leaves and twigs from the garden. We shuddered and looked at the open door. There she stood, with her hair piled on top of her head, cat’s-eye glasses perched on her nose, her sari tied around her and a pile of books in her hand. We were filled with fear. We wished her a good morning. She nodded curtly.

“My name is Willa and I am your teacher till Premila comes back…” she paused and muttered under her breath, “if she will.” We thought she giggled.

Enter Phantom

Mid-morning, a black cat crept into the class. Some of the girls, especially Chitra and Margaret who were petrified of cats, screamed.

“Oh calm down, it’s just a cat. My cat, in fact. His name is Phantom. Don’t pet him.”

“As if…!” I muttered and Sheila giggled.

“What is that?” asked Miss Willa, her steely eyes on me.

Petrified, I shook my head, the words dying on my tongue.

The cat walked up to the teacher’s desk, his head held high and his tail in the air. Lithely, he jumped onto the desk, looked around, curled up and went to sleep.

Miss Willa had a loud, monotonous voice and it droned on and on. The more we listened the drowsier we became. We had to fight to keep our eyes open. Suddenly she said, “You, girl! The one with two plaits…” She was pointing at Sushma, who stood up, her legs literally quivering. “Come and draw the map of Punjab and mark the Wagah border.”

Hesitantly, Sushma went forward, took the chalk and began to draw. Just then Phantom woke up, hopped off the desk and began to wind himself around Sushma’s legs. She screamed and threw the chalk and ran. Startled, everyone began to scream. Sushma covered her face with her hands and sobbed. Luckily, it was the last class of the day.

Sushma got a fever and did not come back to class. The following week, Miss Willa chose Margaret to come to the blackboard and the same thing happened and Margaret did not come back to class. The third time it happened, we decided it was time to protest.

On Monday morning, we told Miss Willa that we could not have her cat in the class. She didn’t say a word. Instead she fixed us with a beady eye. Immediately, we sat down. Miss Willa didn’t ask us any questions nor did she summon us to the blackboard. She just taught. We didn’t utter a word that day …or the next or the next. We didn’t laugh or play or giggle like the girls from the other classes. It was as if Miss Willa had cast a spell on us.

Secret is out

One day, the Principal noticed our strange behaviour. Miss Willa was in the middle of a lesson when the peon came in. As he stepped into the classroom, a look of fear came across his face. He handed Miss Willa a note. She read it and became angry.

“Hmpf! Is that so? I’ll show you…” she muttered. She looked around the class and said, “Rupa, come and teach the class till I get back.”

She walked out with the peon following closely. He smiled slyly at us and swiftly made a gesture indicating that Miss Willa was over. Rupa began to take class and we listened and wrote notes. The everyday sounds of girls talking and playing died down. Everything was eerily quiet. It was as if we were in a cocoon.

We were startled when the door burst open and Miss Premila stood there. She looked thin and bedraggled. Her hair was in knots and her sari was dirty and crumpled. “Thank goodness you are all fine. Everyone is searching for you,” she said.

We were puzzled because we were in class, studying just as Miss Willa had told us to.

“Oh you poor children. You don’t know, do you? Miss Willa bewitched you and you have been in the classroom for one whole year!”

We were shocked when we heard that. One year! What had happened? Miss Premila saw the questioning looks on our faces and explained, ““That day, when I got home from school, Willa was waiting for me. We had been friends a long time ago but she’s always been jealous of me and my job. Now she had her chance. She tied me up and carried me off to her house. I was kept locked in her basement. It is only now that I managed to escape. When I came out, I found that my whole class was missing. I knew who the culprit was. I sneaked back into her house and got her book of spells and reversed the spell she cast on you. When the search party looked into the classroom, it appeared empty. Your parents are worried sick.”

“She cast a spell on us?” asked Madhu, surprised.

“She magicked us!” exclaimed Rupa.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.