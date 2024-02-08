February 08, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST

“Are you sure you want to do this, Govind?” his mother asked anxiously, as he walked with slow, shuffling steps, his head bent.

Govind looked up, recalling his excitement on his first visit to a bird sanctuary that weekend; a birthday treat promised almost a year ago, when the world was held to ransom by a microscopic virus.

“Soon, Govind!” cooed Hara cheerily. Govind’s pet parrot could sense when Govind was upset.

An only child, Govind lived with his parents in one of 600 apartments in a huge colony. His life was busy and fun, with school, friends, cricket, and violin lessons. When his parents gifted him Hara, his little world seemed just perfect.

Then COVID happened. Schools closed. Classes went online. Appa and Amma started working from home. It took just a month for the excitement of the new routines to wear off.

“Appa, when will school re-open?” he asked daily. And got the same reply: “Soon, Govind!”

Hara started chanting “Soon Govind!”, whenever he felt that Govind was anxious or stressed. Things worsened: cricket coaching ceased, and the community playground shut. In-person contact with anyone outside home was forbidden.

Hara was the one bright spot. What a friend he was! They became inseparable. Govind’s love for all birds grew. He was ready when his parents asked him what he wanted for his ninth birthday: “A visit to the bird sanctuary, please!”

His parents smiled. “Sure, Govind!” they said.

“When?” asked Govind, though he already knew the answer.

“Soon, Govind!” replied Amma “As soon as COVID is behind us!”

Glimmer of hope

At last, vaccinated and masked, life trudged back to a new sanitised normal. Schools, offices, playgrounds, cricket, and violin classes all re-opened. The sound of children laughing lifted everyone’s spirits, as they gratefully resumed pre-COVID routines.

Finally, the visit to the bird sanctuary happened. Ravi uncle, Appa’s ornithologist friend, who accompanied them, was delighted with Govind’s passion for birds. Govind had a marvellous time learning to identify birds. The highlight was a pandemonium of parrots that seemed to put up a show, as if they knew he cared for one of their own.

Back in his room, watching Hara fly around almost dizzily in the small space, Govind became pensive and then finally made up his mind. “Appa,” he said, hesitatingly. “Can we visit Ravi uncle’s private sanctuary please, as this year’s birthday gift? There is something I need to do.“

So, here they were, along with Hara in his cage.

Appa gently touched his shoulder. “Govind, it’s okay if you cannot do this.”

Govind shook his head. He opened the door of the cage and gave the puzzled Hara a gentle push. Hara hopped on to the grass outside. As they watched, he flew up and around, returning every few minutes to Govind, before finally perching on a tree chattering away to another little parakeet.

Govind’s mother hugged him, as he fought to control his tears.

“I had to set him free! Remember how we hated it when COVID kept us cooped up indoors? We had everything, but we longed to be free. Also, parakeets live longer in the wild. Hara will be happy, safe, and have a long life in this little sanctuary. With all his bird friends…” Govind’s tears now fell freely.

Govind’s father knelt down beside the little boy. “You are doing the right thing, Govind!’ he said, his voice gruff with emotion. Ravi uncle gravely shook his hand. ”You are a champ, young man!” he said. “This is hard, I know, but sometimes, love means letting go.”

As Govind neared the car, he resolutely wiped his tears and asked, “When will I see him again?”

The answer came almost immediately from up in a tree nearby. “Soon, Govind!” cooed Hara.

