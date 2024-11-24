Songkran: Soak in the celebration

Defining Songkran

The word ‘Songkran’ is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Sankranti’ meaning ‘astrological passage’. This festival marks the occasion of the traditional Thai New Year which falls every year in April. Songkran was often celebrated to pay respect to elders, clean Buddha statues and visit temples. Today, the festival has evolved immensely with water fests and has become a major tourists experience.

The symbolism of water

While the festival might have evolved into a huge water festival, Songkran has deep religious roots. According to Thai culture, water is considered to purify and cleanse an individual’s bad luck from the previous year. The usage of water is a symbol of purification. People used small water jugs to cleanse and gently pour them on the Buddha statues. The traditional way of pouring water is done to wash away bad omens/luck start a fresh new year and seek blessings for the coming year. Several families come together to perform a unique tradition called Rod Nam Dum Hua. In this tradition, the younger people pour scented water over the hands of elder members to show respect and seek their blessings for good health and happiness.

The water fights

Over the time, Songkran has evolved into a blend of traditional and unique festival of Thailand. One of the most delightful part of this festival is the huge water fights that takes place all across Thailand. Whether you are in the bustling street of Bangkok or in a quaint little village in the countryside, you will get drenched. From buckets to water-guns to hoses, people come to the streets with anything and everything that can hold easily hold water. The city turns into a massive city water battle where tourists and locals join to drench each other. So if you plan to visit Thailand in April, get ready to drench in the water fights!

The street parade, parties and culture

Not only water fights in the street are the vibrant part of Songkran but also the traditional culture of Thailand including folk music, folk dance, beauty contests and elephant parades. One can find local people dressed in beautiful, floral and colourful attires to celebrate the festival in style. When they say ‘party in the street’ it actually become one as one can hear music from every nook and corner and people in the dancing in the streets.

Several localities across Thailand host beauty contests where women participate in wearing traditional Thai dresses showcasing the country’s rich heritage. In some areas cultural parades with elephants decorated in bright costumes march through the streets.

Along with the dancing and water fights, one of the most interesting things about Songkran is the Sand Pagoda Building. It is a place where people build small sand mounds symbolising the sand that they have carried on their feet all year long and during this festival, they return it to Mother Nature. This part of the festival is often considered as a symbolism for good fortune and respect for nature.

Songkran has evolved into one of the most exciting festivals worldwide. It is not only about water parties and parades but also about coming together as a country to celebrate its rich heritage and culture.

