Song of the RIVER

In a recent judgement, the High Court in Uttarakhand said that the two rivers, Ganga and Yamuna be considered as ‘living entities’, giving them the status of a living being. This gives them fundamental rights and thus, polluting or damaging the rivers will now be considered as harming a person. To ensure their protection, three legal guardians have been appointed. The Court has also ordered the setting up Management Boards to oversee the cleaning up of the rivers. By giving the rivers the status of a legal person, the courts have indicated that no one owns them — they are their own entities and thus, need to be treated with respect and rights as any person would. In a way, it is giving recognition to the cultural thought that nature itself has qualities of life and mankind’s fate is related to that of nature.

Towns along the rivers

The national river of India — the Ganga has spiritual, economic, environmental and cultural importance in the country. It originates in the Gangotri glacier in the Himalayas and flows more than 2500 km into the Bay of Bengal. In terms of water flow, it is the third largest river in the world. Varanasi, often regarded as the spiritual capital of India, lies on the banks of the Ganga. Rishikesh, Haridwar, Kanpur, Allahabad, Mirzapur, Patna, Bhagalpur are some of the major towns and cities along this mighty river.

In West Bengal, the river divides into the Hooghly (flowing through Kolkata) and the Padma (flowing into Bangladesh) and ultimately flows into the Bay of Bengal. The fertile delta of Sunderbans formed when Ganga and Brahmaputra enter the Bay of Bengal is the largest delta in the world. The endangered Ganga river dolphin, India’s national aquatic animal, is one of only five species of freshwater dolphins in the world. Sadly, its numbers have been reducing due to unchecked pollution of the river. The Ministry of Environment and Forests, declared them to be ‘non-human persons’ and so cannot be captured for entertainment purposes.

The Yamuna, a tributary of the Ganga, originates in the Yamunotri glacier in the Himalayas in the state of Uttarakhand. From there, it travels more than 1000 km through the states of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana before merging with the mighty Ganga River in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh. This meeting of the rivers at Triveni Sangam makes it a holy place visited by many people from across the country and abroad. It is the longest river in India that does not flow directly into the sea!

India’s capital, New Delhi, lies on the banks of the river Yamuna as does Agra, home of the Taj Mahal. Yamuna is a major source of irrigation in the fertile lands of the plains and supplies almost 70% of Delhi’s water supply. Unfortunately, the river is highly polluted and greatly reduced when it crosses New Delhi. In fact, the almost 20 km stretch of Yamuna in New Delhi is considered as a dead river because the high pollution levels do not allow any marine life to survive!

With increase in population and modernization, we are using up our natural resources at an alarming rate. Yet another instance of rivers that have disappeared can be found in London where the development of the city caused almost 11 rivers to disappear. Some of their traces still remain in the form of small streams, sewers or flowing above some London metro platforms in sturdy iron pipes!

How did the rivers get polluted?

Despite being regarded as holy rivers, the Ganga and the Yamuna have consistently been on the world’s most polluted rivers list. The levels of human waste matter in their waters are more than 100 times the government’s official limit! Added to this, is industrial waste from factories closer to these rivers and religious traditions like bathing, offerings and immersion of ashes in the water. These rivers support millions of people across thousands of towns and cities on their banks.

Disappeared!

Regarded as extremely holy by Hindus, Triveni Sangam in Allahabad is said to be the union of three auspicious Indian rivers — Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. We can physically see the first two rivers, but the Saraswati is a mystery as it cannot be seen. She is said to flow underground. There is a lot of mention in the Vedic and post-Vedic texts about the river. It has also been proposed in theory that the Indus Valley Civilisation could have flourished along the banks of the Indus and Saraswati rivers. However, we don’t know if this is a mythical river or a river that disappeared over time or dried up in the deserts of Rajasthan. The Saraswati Heritage Development Board has been set up in Haryana to answer these questions and solve the disappearance of the river.

New Zealand sets an example

The Whanganui River in New Zealand, was given this legal status as a living entity recently. This first-of-its-kind judgement came after 140 years of negotiation between the Maori tribe in the North Island of New Zealand and the authorities. The local Maori tribe regard this river, the third longest in the country, as their ancestor and wanted to change the traditional manner of treating it with ownership or management based approach.

A step forward

It is now illegal to release dirty, untreated sewage and poisonous industrial waste into the rivers. Will it help to keep them clean?

In immediate terms, it may not be possible. Because...

Sewage treatment plants need to be set up.

Manage illegal settlements along the banks of the rivers.

Make the industries more accountable. Spread awareness among the general population.