Something’s different

“Amma!” Pritam called out when she got back from school, excited and hungry as usual. “Amma, I have to tell you something! But first, I want a pakoda!”

“Yes baba, but tell me, how was school?” asked Amma, as she neatly transferred hot pakodas from the frying pan to a plate, cautioning Pritam with a gesture. “Slowly, slowly. Tell me, why are you so excited?”

“You won’t believe what happened today, Amma. That Priya, she cut her hair really, really short. And now she looks like a boy. Everybody teased her. She looked so funny!” Pritam said, biting into her pakoda and looking pleased with herself. “The girls won’t even talk to her because she isn’t one of us any more.”

Amma was not happy. She was reminded of her own childhood when she had been incessantly teased for her short hair. It had been difficult to make people see past her looks.

“Pritam,” said Amma slowly, “Your birthday is coming up next week, isn’t it? What would you like?”

Pritam’s face split into a huge smile. She knew exactly what she wanted. How could she not, when she had thought about it every day, and seen it on her way back home, behind the large glass window of the toy shop? A beautiful model train, yellow and black, complete with tracks, a small station and a remote control! She would be the perfect engine driver, using the remote to run her train smoothly on its tracks, imagining herself shrink to fit its small compartments, boasting to her friends about its speed, feeling the wind in her hair...“choo choooo” it would go!

Birthday gift

“I want the toy train from Archie’s, amma,” said Pritam, her voice quivering with hope and excitement.

Amma smiled to herself, but when she turned to Pritam, she looked stern. “A train? Only boys play with trains. I was thinking of getting you a doll, Pritam!”

Pritam was aghast. Ever since her first train ride, she had been obsessed with trains. She was just beginning to understand the science behind them too. “But amma, how can you say that? You know I love toy trains. I can even make them go faster than the boys in my class. I want to play with air planes next! I don’t want to play with dolls.” She was angry and disappointed.

Could she not play with trains and planes if she was a girl? Was it a rule? To her, it seemed unfair and frightening at the same time.

Amma said, “Don’t be disappointed, kanna. Of course you can play with trains. But imagine if I said only boys could play with them? Would that not be unfair?”

Pritam nodded furiously. Amma continued, “Then is it fair that you treat Priya badly just because she cut her hair short? Is it not her wish? Does her hair change how kind she is, or how intelligent?”

Pritam was silent for a while. Then she understood what Amma was trying to say. “You’re right Amma. It is the inside that matters, not the outside.”

“Now, about the birthday plan — I shall take you to the airport so you can look at real, big planes take off!” laughed Amma. Pritam grinned as she imagined how beautiful the planes would look in the sky, free and unbound.