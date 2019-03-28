Someone’s there! Who?

“Hey! Someone’s at the door! “

“Be clear! Who is there?”

“I am not certain about who it is. It’s not definite! It’s someone!”

Well, that’s exactly the indefinite pronoun!

The indefinite pronoun, like all pronouns, stands for a noun, but we use it when we do not refer to anything specific. We use it when we are uncertain or vague about what we are referring to.

Some typical indefinite pronouns are:

all, another, any, anybody/anyone, anything, each, everybody/everyone, everything, few, many, nobody, none, one, several, some, somebody/someone

So, what’s so cool about them?

They can be used as subjects or objects in a sentence.

For eg:

“Guys! Would you like some chocolate chip cookies?”

“Yes, please ! We will have some.” (object)

“Yes, please! Some would satisfy my hunger too!” (subject)

* Most indefinite pronouns are treated as singular nouns

For eg:

Nobody was home.

Everybody knows I hate milk.

Each was given a gift.

The plural indefinite pronouns include only four words: ‘both’, ‘few’, ‘many’, and ‘several’

For eg : Sheena likes coffee but not tea. I think both are good.

Few have ever disobeyed him and lived.