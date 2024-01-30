Snowdrop makes new friends

January 30, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST

Once upon a time, a pretty princess named Snowdrop was born and named when the first snowflake fell in winter. Sadly, soon after her birth, her father died. The kingdom could not go on for long without a king, so the queen re-married a very kind and wise man. Snowdrop’s stepfather loved her very much and wanted her to grow up to be as wise as he was. He happened to possess a magic mirror. Whenever he asked it: “Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the wisest of us all?”

The magic mirror would answer, “You are the wisest, no doubt about it. But Snowdrop will soon beat you to it.” And the king would gloat proudly, obviously pleased with the answer.

Snowdrop grew up to be beautiful and wise. However, she was constantly bored, as expected of a girl who had everything in life without working for it. Just behind the castle were dense woods. Snowdrop had been told never to venture there, as wild animals lurked there. Not surprisingly, she was tempted to go.

Into the woods

So, one day when her parents were out, she entered the woods and planned to return safely before they did. She thought her parents would appreciate her courage and confidence. She skipped and danced her way into the woods, happy to be all by herself. She closed her eyes and breathed deeply to inhale the fragrance of the flowers and wet grass. She watched rabbits and deer skipping around and listening to the chirping of the birds. Soon, however, she realised she was lost. She had no idea which way led home, as all the trees looked the same. She kept walking, hoping to find shelter before night fell.

After some time, Snowdrop came upon a big cottage with huge doors and windows. She went in to see seven super-large beds in the bedroom and huge utensils in the kitchen. The cottage was a big mess but there was not a single morsel to eat. The princess nibbled at some fruits left on the massive dining table and soon fell asleep on a chair that doubled as a couch for her.

When she opened her eyes, seven men — all extremely tall — were staring down at her. Her fear turned to amusement when she saw the concerned look on their faces. She introduced herself and the men promised to help her find a way to the castle the next day. Early the next morning, the men cooked breakfast for Snowdrop before they set out to find a castle whose princess was missing.

A chance meeting

Meanwhile, Snowdrop gathered flowers from the garden outside to decorate their vases, humming a happy tune all the while. Suddenly an old man, bent with age, appeared with a basket of apples. He used his marketing skills to try and convince her to taste one. But Snowdrop was too clever to fall for it.

The old man laughed and took off his disguise. It was her beloved stepfather. He had wanted to test her and was relieved that she did not accept anything from strangers. He said, “Congratulations! You are truly wise. But, please don’t go anywhere without informing us next time. You might not always be lucky.”

Snowdrop apologised and promised to be more obedient in the future. The two of them waited for her newfound friends to return. After bidding them a tearful farewell, she returned home with her father — a little wiser than before. And, no, there was no prince on the way, waiting to woo and marry her. But she did live happily ever after!