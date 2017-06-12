Six days of war

When you think of war, you think of months — or may be years — of long drawn out conflict. Did you know that wars could be over in just a few days? In 1967, the Third Arab-Israeli War lasted from June 5 to 10 and earned the sobriquet The Six-Day War.

The background to this goes back to the creation of Israel. By the 1917 Balfour Declaration, the British openly supported the creation of a state for the Jewish people in Palestine. In 1920, the British Mandate of Palestine was carved out of the Ottoman Empire’s territory in southern Syria. However, both the Arabs and the Jews were dissatisfied with the British policies and there was unrest in the region.

In 1947, the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine decided to divide Palestine into three parts: an Arab state, a Jewish state and a special international regime for Jerusalem and Bethlehem. This led to a civil war in the area, leading to conflict between the new state of Israel and the Arab states of Egypt, Jordan and Syria. As a result of this, hundred thousands of Palestinian Arabs were either expelled or fled from Israel, leading to the Palestinian refugee problem. On the other side, hundred thousands of Jews were expelled from their homes in West Asian states and immigrated to live in Israel.

Stewing pot

This conflict also led to a simmering unrest in the region. In 1956, Israel tried to regain control of the Suez Canal by invading Egypt along with France and Britain. Despite being defeated, Egypt managed to close the canal to all shipping. Finally after a lot of pressure from the U.S. and the USSR, British and French troops withdrew, and the UN created a special peacekeeping force for the Egyptian-Israeli border to ensure that the 1949 Armistice agreement was followed.

Despite this, skirmishes between Israel and Syria and Jordan continued. In May 1967, President Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt received reports that Israel was lining the Syrian border with troops. Nasser’s response to this was to move his army onto the Sinai Peninsula on Israel’s border, expel the UN peacekeeping force and take over their positions, which overlooked the Straits of Tiran. When Israel announced that closing the Straits would be seen as an act of war, Nasser closed the Straits to Israeli ships.

On June 5, 1967 Israel launched a surprise attack on the powerful Egyptian air force and destroyed it before turning its attention to Syria and Jordan. By the end of the day, it had won superiority in the air. On the ground, the main battleground was the Gaza Strip and the Sinai Peninsula. Though the Egyptians fought hard, the Israeli army broke through the lines and by June 8, Israel had taken over both the Gaza Strip and the Sinai and held the entry to the Suez Canal. In the east, Jordan began shelling Israel but couldn’t cope with the aggressive response. On June 7, 1967 Israel had captured East Jerusalem and overrun the West Bank. In the north, there was fighting for two days with the Syrian army at the Golan Heights. Syria retreated on June 10.

During this time, the UN had been trying to broker peace and a ceasefire took effect on June 11, 1967. By this time, however, Israel had increased its territory to almost double and refused to withdraw from the occupied regions. It annexed East Jerusalem permanently and set up military administration in these regions. It also announced that Gaza, the West Bank, the Golan Heights, and the Sinai would be returned only if the Arab states recognised Israel, and asked for guarantees against future attacks. Though the Arab countries initially decided on a no-peace, no-negotiations and no-recognition policy, in 1982, Egypt granted Israel full diplomatic recognition in return for the Sinai Peninsula. Egypt also gave up its claim to the Gaza Strip to the Palestinians while Jordan did the same with the West Bank.

The East Bank area was later returned to Jordan. The Golan Heights remains an issue of contention between Syria and Israel.

While Israel’s victory set off a wave of celebration in the country, it also led to a rise in anti-Semitism. Jews were persecuted and expelled in the Arab and Communist countries. The war also displaced a large number of people in the West Bank and Gaza, contributing to the conflict with the Palestinian groups.

Other Six-Day Wars

In 1899, by the Second Peking Convention, the Chinese Qing government gave the British a 99-year lease of the New Territories (one of the three main regions of Hong Kong). The local clans attempted to resist the British takeover and this led to an armed confrontation from April 14 to April 19. Though the British won, they made significant concessions to preserve traditional land rights and customs.

In June 2000, the armies of Uganda and Rwanda had a series of skirmishes near Kisangani, a city in the Democratic Republic of Congo. This was part of the Second Congo War. The fighting damaged a large part of the city and led to around 1000 people dying. Over 3000 people, mostly civilians, were wounded. This war also lasted exactly six days and shared the same dates as the war between Israel and the Arab states in 1967