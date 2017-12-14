Silva sizzles as City power to record 15th victory; George has winning return to Indiana

Basketball

Thunder win in George’s return to Indiana

Paul George was booed throughout the game but he made a winning return to Indiana as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Pacers 100-95. While George scored only 12 points on the night, Russell Westbrook had his ninth triple double of the season with 10 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists.

Cricket

England reach 305 for four on day one of the third Test

Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow put on an unbeaten 174-run stand for the fifth wicket as England reached 305 for four at stumps on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Perth.

Malan was unbeaten on 110 and Bairstow 75 not out after the two had seen the visitors through from a precarious position when they were 131 for four.

Football

Man City make it 15 in a row

Manchester City broke Arsenal’s 15 year record by notching up their 15th successive victory in the top flight of English football – a 4-0 win at the Liberty Stadium against Swansea City.

While there were also wins for Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in their midweek fixtures, Liverpool and Arsenal had to be content with goalless draws in their respective encounters.

In the Bundesliga, meanwhile, Bayern Munich opened up a nine-point gap at the top of the table. It wasn’t easy though, as Robert Lewandowski scored their only goal at the hour mark in a nervy affair against bottom-placed Cologne.