Short and sweet

Publisher: Scholastic

Price: ₹ 250

An inquisitive lizard gets caught in a shoebox.

An orange duck changes its luck...

A lion agonises over its lost teeth...

A mosquito decides to spend its short life helping humans...

There are more exciting misadventures in store for you. These creatures wriggle and nibble their way out of tight spots in these humourous stories by Khyrunnisa A.

Publisher: Mango

Price: ₹ 199

How could an enjoyable meal turn out to be the stuff of nightmares? How do nightmares turn into reality? How does magic work? How is it that only some of see ghosts?

Here are ten tales that will take you into the world of the unknown, with a picture that helps you travel, a magic carpet that will not carry you to foreign places, a new home that throws up immense possiblities and more.