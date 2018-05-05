Shingles by the shore

There are several beaches along the country’s long coastline on the east and the west. While we know of several popular beach destinations like Anjuna in Goa, Kovalam in Kerala, and Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, there are more that are just as beautiful, and promise a good time for tourists.

Here’s a look at a few lesser known beaches that you should plan to visit this summer:

Disappearing coastlines: Chandipur, Odisha

A quiet beach along Odisha’s coastline, that is fast disappearing. Why is that, you ask? It is a unique phenomenon where every day, the sea recedes from the coast by as much as five km during the ebb, leaving tourists with an opportunity to walk on the seabed! The water then returns during high tide, bringing with it some of the less spotted sea life like the horseshoe crab or red crab.

Getting there: By road or train from Balosore, in Odisha (14 km)

Crystal clear: Radhanagar Beach, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Located on Havelock Island in the Andamans, the Radhanagar Beach —also known as Number 7 Beach — is considered among the most beautiful beaches in Asia. The crystal clear blue waters and white sand, flanked by lush green vegetation, makes it look like a picture from a postcard. Swimming is safe as there are lifeguards manning the coast from morning till evening. Scuba diving to view the corals and sea life is an option.

Getting there: Direct flights to Port Blair from Chennai and Kolkata. From Port Blair, one can take a seaplane or ferry to Havelock Island.

King’s court: Mandvi, Gujarat

Once a major port and trade centre, Mandvi is located in the Kutch district of Gujarat. The beach offers a combination of beautiful views, historical sights, and cultural immersion. Mandvi was originally a fortified town having an eight-metre high fort wall, the remains of which can still be seen. After cooling off and getting some downtime at the beach, you can choose to visit historical or religious sites that are a hop, skip, and a jump away. The most popular attraction is the Vijay Vilas Palace with its beautiful gardens and marble fountains. You can also access the king’s private white-sand beach located behind the palace for a nominal fee. This beach has air-conditioned tents along the shore, that can be rented. Also, make time to visit the Rukmavati bridge, built on the Rukmavati river in 1883. It is the longest existing structure of its kind in India.

Getting there: A two-hour journey by road from Bhuj (58 km) in Gujarat.