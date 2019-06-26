Seven European teams in Women’s World Cup last eight

Football
Netherlands, Italy complete Women’s World Cup quarters line-up
Netherlands and Italy became the last two teams to make it to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup. That implies that defending champions USA are the only non-European team in the last eight stage of the competition.
A brace from Lieke Martens, including a last-gasp penalty, helped the Netherlands defeat 2011 champions Japan 2-1.
Goals from Valentina Giacinti and Aurora Galli gave Italy a 2-0 win over China, enabling them to get to the last eight stage of the competition for the first time since 1991.
