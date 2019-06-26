Sports reel Children

Seven European teams in Women’s World Cup last eight

Lieke Martens put the Dutch in front after 17 minutes, only for Yui Hasegawa to level on the stroke of halftime, but the forward sent the European champions through with a spot kick in the last minute.

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

Football

Netherlands, Italy complete Women’s World Cup quarters line-up

Netherlands and Italy became the last two teams to make it to the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup. That implies that defending champions USA are the only non-European team in the last eight stage of the competition.

A brace from Lieke Martens, including a last-gasp penalty, helped the Netherlands defeat 2011 champions Japan 2-1.

Goals from Valentina Giacinti and Aurora Galli gave Italy a 2-0 win over China, enabling them to get to the last eight stage of the competition for the first time since 1991.

