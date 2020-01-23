HomecomingSettling in

The story so far: Akash has a tiff with his father, which is soon resolved. Later, when he goes to play cricket, the other boys, give him a hard time.

“Amma, come and look at the red tomatoes,” said the kids. They had been waiting for the tomatoes to ripen. As per Ajji’s instructions, they plucked the fully ripe red ones and some red and yellow ones. “It takes three months to grow a tomato from a seed. I will never waste another tomato again,” Dharti declared.

“What do you think Ajji will make from all the tomatoes — thokku, rasam or tomato bath?” wondered Akash.

“Maybe all three,” Amma said absent-mindedly.

Challenges

She was thinking that apart from rice and coconut which was their staple crop, they had tried a variety of vegetables and fruits through the year. There were many hardships too. The potatoes were smaller than expected. The vegetables had worms. Though, there was satisfaction in eating home-grown lettuce, cucumbers, palak and methi, it was not enough to run the kitchen.

“32-33-34...tomatoes. I think we have done well,” said Akash, and interrupted her thoughts.

Amma patted his head. In reality, they had only met with moderate success. They had a steady supply of vegetables and fruits, because a lot of villagers usually paid them in kind. They got pumpkins, papayas, grape fruits, jackfruits and coconuts instead of money, on many an occasion.

Once they even got a hen! Appa had returned from work one day with a new basket.

“What’s in the basket, Appa?” Dharti had asked.

“Look inside the basket,” Appa had said.

Appa opened the lid and a hen popped out and pecked Dharti on her nose.

“Oh, you naughty hen,” said Dharti, “I don’t like you.”

“You would be pecking everyone too, if you had to sit in a basket. She’s such a sundari (beauty),” said Ajji.

The name Sundari stuck. Her mood never improved, though. She was always ready to peck everyone in sight. Also, nobody ever saw her lay an egg.

The only creature she seemed to like was one of the new-born calves in the cow shed. She could be found napping next to the calf all the time.

“They talk to each other,” said Dharti. “I have even heard them laugh.”

“Only humans can laugh, silly,” said Akash.

“Well, friendships can develop in the most unlikely places,” said Amma.

The three of them looked at the odd pair from afar. After all, nobody wanted to go too close and get pecked by Sundari.

To be continued...