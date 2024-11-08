Senegal is a west African country bursting with life, culture and natural beauty. Its neighbours are Mauritania in the northeast, Mali in the east, and Guinea and Guinea-Bissau in the south. The Gambia, the smallest country in the African mainland, is surrounded by Senegal.

As it is located on the westernmost point of the continent, Senegal is often referred to as the “Gateway to Africa”. Since its independence in 1960, it is one of the most politically stable countries in Africa. Its capital is the vibrant coastal city of Dakar and its currency is the West African CFA franc.

Landform

The topography largely consists of rolling sandy plains. On the west is the coastline along the Atlantic Ocean, which is home to most of the country’s population. The Senegal river in the north marks the border between Senegal and Mauritania. The plateaus in the southeast form the foothills of the Fouta-Djallon Mountains. The southwestern part has marshy swamps and tropical rainforests.

People

Since Senegal was once a colony of France, its official language is French. Around 39 languages — including Arabic, Wolof, Serer, Fula, and Diola — are spoken here. The Wolof people comprise around two-fifths of the population. Elements of Senegalese culture, such as sabar drumming and mbalax music, are known worldwide. Laamb, a traditional form of wrestling, is more popular here than soccer!

Cuisine

The cuisine is dominated by bold flavours and local ingredients and features Wolof, French and Islamic influences. Thieboudienne (fish and rice) is said to be the national dish. Other specialities include Yassa (marinated chicken), Mafé (peanut stew), Thiakry (a creamy dessert)and more.

Wildlife

With forests, savannahs, freshwater and coasts, Senegal has a wide rage of ecosystems, making it rich in biodiversity. From beach-feeding vultures to majestic African lions, from the critically endangered Western Giant Eland to the striking African Hawk Eagle, this region has it all. It is also famous for the iconic Baobab tree, known as the ‘tree of life’.

Did you know?

Dakar is one of the finest ports in Africa.

Lake Retba in Senagal is bright pink owing to the algae in the water.

The African Renaissance Monument in Dakar is Africa’s tallest statue.

The island of Gorée, off the coast of Senegal, stands as a grim reminder that it was the largest slave-trading centre on the African coast from the 15th to the 19th centuries.

