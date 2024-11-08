  • Dakar is one of the finest ports in Africa. 
  • Lake Retba in Senagal is bright pink owing to the algae in the water. 
  • The African Renaissance Monument in Dakar is Africa’s tallest statue. 
  • The island of Gorée, off the coast of Senegal, stands as a grim reminder that it was the largest slave-trading centre on the African coast from the 15th to the 19th centuries.  