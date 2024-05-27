Seeds of revolution

Taran and his family were trekking in the mountains of Uttarakhand. They were surrounded by tall trees and their guide had pointed out deodar, spruce and fir. Rhododendron — known as buransh locally — were in full bloom; the white flowers with a blush-pink were everywhere. Taran was taking it all in when….

“Crash...”

“What’s that?” Taran turned around.

“That is a tree being felled somewhere nearby,” said the guide sadly.

“Oh! Why would anyone want to chop these beautiful trees?” asked Taran. Indeed, they stood like sentries guarding the Earth.

“Wood is needed by everyone and it has to come from somewhere. Even cricket bats are made from the willow tree that grows In Uttarakhand and Kashmir. This means trees have to be felled.”

“But there must be some rules. One can’t just come and chop trees. Won’t that harm the environment?

The guide smiled. “Let me tell you a story. In the 1970s, a group of women stood up to protect the trees of Uttarakhand. Back then, there was a law that allowed the government to fell trees and give contracts to any outsider. They did not consider the needs of the local people or environment. Many trees were cut and forest areas cleared. The locals were distraught. They warned the government that, if this continued, the soil would be washed away, and there would be landslides and floods. But no one listened.”

The guide paused, stood by a tree, and hugged it. He signalled to Taran and his parents to also do so. Taran held on to the tree. He felt calm and serene. The guide continued, “One day, Gaura Devi from Reni village learnt that 2,000 trees in their forest were to be felled. With 25 other women, she rushed there to stop it Though they were threatened, they did not back down. They hugged the trees for four days and nights till the loggers left. This later developed into a large movement to save our forests.”

“The Chipko movement,” said Appa.

“Yes. Chipko means to hug or cling. That’s how the world remembers these brave women. There is a statue of Gaura Devi in Reni.” Taran listened while hugging a tree and felt that it had told him the story. He wondered aloud, “What impact has this had 50 years later?”

The guide smiled. “There have been floods and landslides here; some were national calamities. Unfortunately, forests everywhere in the world are under threat. But you can still fight, for, every tree saved is a tree gained. Sometimes, all you need is a tiny seed to start a revolution.”