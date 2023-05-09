Seaside adventure

May 09, 2023 04:34 am | Updated 04:34 am IST

This summer, we were going to the seaside. My cousins and I were excited. The sea was as yet an undiscovered element in our lives, as we had lived in the mountains all along. We looked at the brochures and decided it was to be three weeks of unrestrained fun and happiness. I imagined us running wild on the beach, swimming (which none of us knew how to do), collecting shells and eating ice cream.

However, these dreams were dashed. The resort looked nothing like it did in the brochures. The beach was empty, there were no beach umbrellas or ice cream sellers. The cottages were badly maintained, with peeling paint and creaking floorboards. But, as we had already paid for it, there was no way we could walk away.

A new friend

We decided to make the best of it and ran to the sea and wet our feet, screaming and running every time the waves came up. We forgot the desolate beach and the run-down cottages. Suddenly, I felt Anjali pulling at my t-shirt. Anjali is my sister and too small to join in. So she often disrupted our games. I ignored her.

However, she persisted and we were forced to stop. She pointed to a spot beyond a boulder on the beach. We saw a head. We whooped for joy and ran towards the boulder.

We found a boy of about my age. He seemed friendly enough. Introductions were made, his name was Raju, and he spent most of his day on the beach. Raju joined in our games and we had a rollicking time. We tried to invite Raju in for lunch and tea but he refused, hanging out by the sea on his own.

It was evening and the day had cooled. The waves became boisterous and Raju told us that it was high tide. “Don’t your parents worry that you have not been home?” I asked Raju.

He looked at me and walked off. Then, he motioned for us to follow. He took us down the beach, past the cottages, beyond the rock.

The sun was setting — it was a golden orb going down into the sea turning the waters into a bright orange. It was a beautiful sight but we were perturbed.

“Where are we going, Raju?” asked Kamini.

“Just come,” said Raju, brusquely. Gone was the cheerful, happy boy we knew.

Strange happenings

We came to high cliffs and a narrow strip of sand. The waves dashed against the rocks. It was frightening. Anjali held my hand. There was an opening in the cliff and Raju was urging us into it.

“Get in, get in,” he shouted and tried to push Rajiv in.

“No, Rajiv, wait, don’t go,” I shouted, my instinct for survival surfacing.

Raju got angry and came to me, eyes blazing. “Are you disobeying me? I said get inside. I want you inside…”

We heard a scream and saw a woman running down the beach, her hair flying and sari billowing in the wind.

“She’s coming. Now there is no hope,” said Raju, hurriedly trying to push us into the cave. But the woman was upon us. We huddled together shivering with fear and cold.

“GO! GO!” she shouted at Raju. “This is the last time. GO!” she screamed hysterically.

Raju looked at her, his eyes red hot with anger. He stepped forward and the woman spat in his face. For a minute Raju looked shocked then his face crumpled and he ran into the cave without looking back.

Raju’s secret

The woman calmed down. She looked at us and said, “Fools!”

“Hello, you can’t just come up to us and call us fools. You spit and shout and call us names. Who do you think you are?” I asked indignantly.

She was silent for a minute and then she burst into laughter. “You should have shown this reaction when that boy was calling you into the cave.”

“What do you mean?” asked Rajiv.

“Many years ago, a family came here on a holiday. One boy went into the cave and never came out. The parents searched everywhere, in the cave too. But there was no trace of him. They were heartbroken. Months later, this boy was been sighted on the beach. He plays with children and then lures them into his cave.”

A shiver ran down our spines.

“Go home now,” said the woman. “It’s getting dark.”

As we began to make our way out of the narrow beach, I turned to ask the woman, “Who are you? Some kind of protector of the beach?”

I was talking to the empty air for there was no one there.