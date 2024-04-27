Sea of change

April 27, 2024 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

She was known as Broody Srooti because she brooded over everything: school, homework, lunchbox, answering questions in class... Standing up in class, being watched by 20 pairs of eyes, terrified her. She also brooded over what would happen in the park in the evening: Would she get a chance to bat? Would her friends laugh at her?

More worries

Now Papa and Mummy had planned a trip to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and talked non-stop about the water sports at Radhanagar and Havelock. “I am going to take you jet-skiing,” Papa said. “What an adventure!”

“We will go scuba-diving,” Mummy put in. “You’ll get to see all kinds of creatures.”

Srooti gave a watery smile. She was happy with watching adventures and sea creatures on her 41” TV. But, what if she stubbed her toe on the real reefs? Worst of all, she didn’t know how to swim. What if she drowned?

Soon, they were off. First they took a train from Jaipur to New Delhi. From there, they would fly to Port Blair. Srooti sat quietly in the train, thinking of excuses to escape her parents’ plans to drown her. Suddenly, a tousled head popped up from under her seat. She jumped violently when it grinned and said, “Hello!!”

Surprise visitor

“H..H…Hello” she replied, as he ducked under the seat again and started sweeping with a short broom. Mummy handed him a plate of poori and aloo, which he quickly gobbled up. As she chatted with him, they learnt that he was Chotu who lived with his brother on trains and platforms, cleaning the coaches to earn money.

“Aren’t you afraid?” Srooti wondered.

“Afraid?” Chotu looked surprised. “Of what?”

Srooti listed 10 reasons off the top of her head: chased by guards; no food; falling off the train... Before she could go further, Chotu started laughing uncontrollably. “What an imagination you have,” he gasped.

“I am serious,” huffed Srooti.

But Chotu explained that there were times when they went without food or money but some kind person always turned up. “Like aunty giving me pooris today,” he smacked his lips. “You just have to take it one day at a time and not worry, na.”

Changed girl

Srooti thought about it. As they travelled, she picked the window seat on the plane and the ferry and kept her mind away from falling overboard. When they arrived at Andaman Islands, Papa was surprised when Srooti ran boldly out in the sea on their first trip to the beach. She didn’t go in very deep but didn’t run away either.

The ocean in Radhanagar was calm and Srooti boldly went in first. She was nervous about scuba diving but the instructor Ganesh reassured her. Though she chose to trust him, she shut her eyes tight and hung on to him, as they dove off the boat. They were in an area called Nemo’s Reef filled with brilliantly coloured clown fish, bright green parrot fish, golden angel fish and butterfly fish, which darted around them.

A stunned Srooti could barely take her eyes off the fish when Ganesh pointed to a cluster of rocks. As they watched, a baby octopus peeped out at them.

That night, when they were eating a piping hot South Indian meal, Papa lifted his mug of coffee and said, “Here’s to Srooti who’s finally not so broody.”

Mummy laughed. “Hear! Hear!” She applauded.

Srooti smiled. “Here’s to Chotu and his “Take it one day at a time and not worry, na!”

