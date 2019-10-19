Schatz, streptomycin and the shards of a fallout

Tuberculosis (TB), caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis), is one of the top 10 causes of death worldwide. Spreading from person to person through air, TB most often affects the lungs. It is curable and preventable now, but the World Health Organisation suggests that over one crore people fell ill with TB and 16 lakh died from the disease as recently as 2017.

Given the fact that it remains a health security threat to this day, one can imagine the plight of those affected by the disease and healthcare workers treating them till the middle of the 20th Century when it had no cure. The most effective treatment then was rest, but it was no match against this highly contagious disease that accounted for countless deaths.

It was under these circumstances that Albert Schatz discovered streptomycin, changing the landscape in which the disease operated. But if you are under the impression that this would have made Schatz famous beyond imagination, you’ll have to read on to find out what really happened.

Born in Norwich, Connecticut, the U.S. in 1922, Schatz was the son of a Russian and an Englishwoman. Schatz was a bright kid, and despite the fact that his family was poor and had to go by limited means during the Great Depression, he remained rooted to his aspirations.

Works under Waksman

His love for the land and the idea of wanting to become a farmer meant that he studied soil microbiology. He was awarded a scholarship to Rutgers University, New Jersey, in 1938 and he began working for his PhD under Selman A Waksman in 1942. An emigrant from Russia, Waksman was considered an authority in his subject and headed the department, which handled soil microbiology. Waksman changed his lab’s objectives to include research for new antibiotics in 1937.

It didn’t take long for both men to recognise each others' talents. Waksman referred to Schatz as "the most brilliant student I have ever had" and Schatz "admired and respected" his professor.

Drafted into the army during World War II, Schatz was able to witness in person the failure of penicillin, the world’s first antibiotic, and other drugs against some bacterial infections referred to as gram-negatives and also against TB. When a bad back led to him being discharged from duty, he returned to Rutgers and sought permission to search for an antibiotic that would be effective against these. Waksman agreed, and assigned Schatz a basement lab – a place he didn’t consider visiting given that Schatz was going to be working with virulent strains of bacteria.

Discovers streptomycin

Driven by an “overwhelming compulsion” to find the antibiotic, Schatz wholeheartedly dived into his research, isolating and testing everything he could find, eating and even sleeping on occasions in the lab. Three-and-a-half months later, on October 19, 1943, Schatz had something to show for his labour. He had isolated two active strains of actinomycetes (later renamed Streptomyces griseus) – one from heavily manured field soil and the other from a swab from the throat of a healthy chicken. He called his antibiotic – effective in stopping the growth of many virulent strains of bacteria – streptomycin.

Waksman started taking an active interest from this point onwards and the tests that followed were able to show that streptomycin performed even better than they had imagined. Trials on a large scale in the U.S. and England by 1944 showed that streptomycin was not only effective against TB, but also against a number of other diseases caused by gram-negative bacteria.

Schatz soon realised that he was being sidelined from his own discovery. Whereas Waksman was walking away with fame and money for the discovery, Schatz was left with nothing. Though Schatz agreed that Waksman had played a part, he felt his role wasn’t being acknowledged.

Takes legal action

Pushed to a corner, Schatz was left with no option other than legal action. Having left Rutgers after completing his PhD, he sued his former mentor in 1950, staking claim as co-discoverer of streptomycin and for his share of the royalties. An out-of-court settlement within a year gave Schatz both scientific and legal credit.

Schatz, however, was isolated by the scientific community at large for his actions. So much so that he found it difficult to find work in the U.S. and had to eventually move out of the country in the 1960s. Waksman, meanwhile, was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1952 for work that led to the discovery of streptomycin.

Until his death in 1973, Waksman never credited Schatz for the role he had played, be it in his Nobel acceptance speech or in his memoir, My Life With The Microbes. It wasn’t until the story was unearthed again that Schatz received some recognition. He received the Rutgers medal, the university’s highest award, in 1994, over 50 years after his discovery. Schatz died in 2005.

As for streptomycin, it started out by saving thousands of lives, but it became evident that using it also had serious side-effects. It is now used in combination with other non-antibiotic drugs and continues to be at the forefront of the fight against TB. The disease continues to wreak havoc though as strains of bacteria that resist anti-TB drugs exist and keep developing.