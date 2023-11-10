HamberMenu
Saviours of the R.M.S. Titanic

My locket told me to keep this experience a secret, but I can’t hold it in anymore. So, who wants to read about how I changed the fate of the world’s most famous shipwreck?

November 10, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST

Jasleen Kaur

Where did you get that locket?” Lavishka asked. “Well, my mom got it just yesterday,” I replied.

“If it’s a locket, doesn’t that mean you can open it?” enquired Aadya. She was right.

“There’s something written on it: This locket shall maketh thee travel back in time. As thee hold it, bethink of any time, lodging and date and thee shall be transport’d. Be warned, ‘tis only one time useful,” I read.

“Does that mean what I think it means?” Lavishka and Aadya asked in unison.

“No, it’s too dangerous!” exclaimed Hridaya.

“Let’s go back in time and save the Titanic!” Aadya, Lavishka and I all declared.

So, all of us held hands (even Hridaya) as I closed my eyes and thought about the Southampton White Star dock at noon on April 10, 1912.

“Jasleen, open your eyes, we’re here!” said Lavishka, bursting with joy. I did, and gasped. We were here! I couldn’t believe it!

But there was a problem. We didn’t have tickets. “Well, we could sneak in…” said Aadya. “Okay, let’s do this. Operation Titanic is a go,” I said.

Hridaya and Aadya went to the ticket checker and told him that someone was throwing pebbles on the ship. The guard raced to stop him while we all sneaked inside. We couldn’t let anyone know what we were doing.

11:29 p.m., 10 minutes from the time they spotted the iceberg. The iceberg that cost humankind more than 1,500 lives. We still had a chance to save them all. Two more steps and we would be at our destination. Aadya opened the door and we slipped inside. Only one person was there: Captain Edward John Smith.

Lavishka and Aadya pushed him, making him lose balance and fall. “Grab both his arms and don’t let go until I say so!” I shouted. “What are you ...” The captain started to say. Lavishka covered his mouth. It was 11:34 p.m. I could see the infamous iceberg now.

The ship went closer and closer and then I turned a sharp left. The ship tilted, missing the iceberg by a millimetre. I had done it! I had saved the Titanic!

“Girls, it’s time to go!” I said. I tapped the locket and pink mist started to engulf us. “Wait! Who are you?” the bewildered captain asked. “WE ARE THE FUTURE!” we exclaimed.

So come on, all of you ‘futures’, if we can change the past, YOU can change the world.

The writer is a student of Std. VI, JBCN International School, Mumbai, Maharashtra.

