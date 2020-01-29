HomecomingSaving the farm

The story so far:The kids have become fond of Sundari, the hen.

“Let’s just sell the cows,” said Appa throwing his hands up. Appa and Amma had been sitting with bills all morning and arguing.

“What?” said the kids.

“It’s too much work. It’s simpler to buy milk in packets,” Appa tried to reason.

Ajji coughed. “But wasn’t that the point of coming back to Singahalli? You said life had become too artificial in England.”

“That is true. But you still need money to run things,” said Appa dejected. “The farm is not doing that well. The hospital is difficult to manage.”

Ajji said, “This is how life in a village is. There will always be uncertainties. We managed. We raised you all here. If it’s not what you imagined, maybe you should think of going back.”

“It’s not just the cows. We’ve put in a lot of money into the hospital. I am scared,” said Appa.

Akash had never seen his parents this way. He thought his parents knew all the answers — that they were never scared.

He spoke up, “Everything good is a lot of work, Appa. You told me that. This is our family. We can’t sell the cows.”

“Look at the work you have done. People are happy to have a hospital here. They don’t have to travel for treatment. The children have started a school. The farm gives us fruits and vegetables. You have to be patient. Things will turn around,” said Ajji.

“I agree,” said Amma. “Ever since we got here, it’s been crazy. Some days are awful, some days are great. But what a year it’s been! This is home.”

Friends for life

Rudra who was listening said, “Akash is my best friend. I don’t want him to leave. I know I made his life miserable. But that is because I thought he will steal Ajji from me. You have to stay,” he said. Akash was too stunned to speak. He gave Rudra a smile.

Dharti brought her savings. “Here Appa, take this,” she said. “You can have my money.”

“Now let’s not talk of leaving or selling the cows. Besides, if you sell the cows, Sundari-the hen will get angry and peck us all to death!”

Everyone laughed. Sundari was looking in and seemed very angry.

“Okay we are staying. This is definitely our home and our life. Whatever happens, we will face it together,” said Appa.

“Yay!” said everyone.

The end.