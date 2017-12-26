Saving Christmas

With just another week to Christmas, everyone in North Pole was rushed. The elves were in the factory, the Snowmen were stringing up the lights and ringing the bells, and there was an air of expectation all over the village. The people of the village turned out in large numbers to help — delivering last minute requests to Santa, baking, gift wrapping, and packing.

Every evening, in the fading light, the reindeer came out to practise their flying and landing. Blitzen and Dasher loved speed, and they dashed through the evening skies, until the others, quite dizzy, called out for a break. Prancer, loved to dance and wanted the troupe to keep time with the bells, while Donner sang nonsense rhymes making them laugh. Rudolph was quiet, unless he was leading. Olive loved to play hide-n-seek. And, it was usually just before they started practice. The other nine would be forced to seek her out. Then,when they were cold, tired and almost giving up, she would appear laughing and singing, “Tra la la! Here I am!”

Two days before Christmas , the reindeer gathered for their last practice and found Olive was missing... again! Everyone was annoyed. But, just then, Olive appeared, all smiles. She seemed unusually aggressive and talkative, badgering the other reindeer.

“Oh! Lighten up guys,” she said. “It’s Christmas! It’s time for some fun and games...”

Prancer snorted and took off, the others following. Olive had just belted up and stumbled and staggered, messing up the flight, throwing everyone out of gear. Dancer and Dasher were rattled and they came down pretty quickly. Olive was unrepentant. She giggled and tittered, annoying everyone, even Comet, the good natured one.

“Back so fast?” asked Santa, smiling. “We have an early start tomorrow! Remember, it’s a long haul!”

Mischief afoot

The reindeer walked by without a word, except Olive, who hung back. When the others were out of earshot she giggled and said, “They seem a bit down. Wonder if they are sickening for something...” Santa looked worriedly after his reindeer, making a mental note to tell Mrs Santa to give them a dose of her special broth.

While walking home, it struck him that Olive seemed a bit odd. The more he thought about it, it became obvious that Olive did indeed seem different!

“Let me have a quick look-see,” he said, turning around. He saw the reindeer had reached their stalls, but Olive was lagging behind. She seemed to be deliberately dragging her hoofs. Quick as lightning, Santa hid himself behind a tree, and it was lucky he did so, for just then Olive looked back. Seeing the coast was clear, she darted off. Santa could not match her speed, so he called his Head Elf and asked him to tail Olive.

Almost an hour later, the Head Elf burst in saying, “That was not Olive! You better get the team ready. There’s an emergency at hand!”

Santa managed to quieten him down and get the full story. Head Elf had followed “Olive” down the main street and then a side alley, where she had met up with some suspicious looking men. He had sneaked up close and eavesdropped. “Yes, the operation is successful. They think I am Olive. I managed to spoil their last practice too. Now, they are irritated and frazzled and sure to goof up their ride tomorrow night.”

“You’ve done well, Scarlet!” said one of the men. “Mr. Stern will be happy to hear this!”

“What!” said Santa in surprise. “Stern again! I thought after the last time he tried to sabotage Christmas we had warned him sufficiently. And, what about poor Olive?”

“Let’s find out from Scarlet!” said the Head Elf. He called a meeting and when everyone had gathered he said, “Olive, can we have you on stage?”

“Why me?” asked Olive, simpering. She looked at the other reindeer and asked, “Have you been complaining about me? I promise to be good tomorrow!”

On stage, Santa asked her, “What have you done to my Olive?”

“I am Olive!”

“No, you are not! You are Scarlet! A reindeer sent by Stern!”

A collective gasp went up from the crowd and “Stern!” “Olive!” “Kidnap!” could be heard above the murmur. The crowd gathered close, Olive tried her best to charm the crowd, but they were not fooled. Now, they could see clearly that this was not Olive. Under pressure from Santa and the crowd, Scarlet had to reveal where Olive was hidden.

The crowd marched forward as one, bent on rescuing Olive and saving Christmas. Scarlet led them to a house at the edge of a forest. There were a couple of mean looking men standing guard. But, seeing the crowd of rescuers they ran away. They found Olive and she was scared, hungry and cold. Quickly, the other reindeer put her on the sleigh and took her home. Mrs Santa’s special brew revived her quickly. And, after a good night’s rest she was as good as new.

Christmas Eve was especially remarkable because once again, Santa had overcome Stern and his wickedness.

Illustrations: K.G. Rangarajan