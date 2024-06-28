Saving Baby B

Anusha was a little girl who lived in a pretty house along with her parents and older brother, Vinay. They had a lovely garden with lots of trees and bushes. High up in one of the trees, unseen by all, a little bird had built a nest and laid three eggs. It kept the eggs warm and, soon, they hatched into three tiny chicks. The bird flew back and forth, fetching grubs for the chicks in her beak.

ADVERTISEMENT

An accident

One day, something terrible happened. One of the chicks fell out of the nest and landed in the garden below. Anusha, who was playing there, did not notice what had happened. But, soon, the anxious mother bird found her chick missing and started squawking frantically. Anusha looked up, puzzled at the ruckus the bird was creating. She saw the bird circling near a small bush and went to investigate. She soon found the little chick, and picked it up gently and held it in her palm. She looked at the mother bird, who kept flying back to her nest high up in the tree. The nest was too high, making it impossible for Anusha to put the chick back into it.

Anusha sat down on the grass, still holding the baby bird, and wondered what to do. Soon, she had an idea. She ran inside the house and called Vinay. Together, they found a laundry basket and filled it with cotton and some old clothes. Then, they carefully put the baby bird inside and carried the basket out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Help at hand

The mother bird came flying down to look at her baby in the basket. But she still needed to get all her chicks in one place. Anusha and Vinay had another bright idea. They dashed back into the house and returned with a large bedspread. They held it out under the tree where the bird had built its nest, hoping the mother bird would understand their plan. The mother bird looked puzzled and continued to fly around in circles.

Anusha and Vinay wondered how to explain their plan to the bird. Vinay took a small doll and pretended to make it fall from the tree. The doll landed on the bedspread. The bird watched all this and flew up to her nest. She gently nudged one of her chicks out of the nest. It fell with a gentle plop onto the bedspread held out by the children. Carefully, they picked up the little chick and put it into the basket.

Last one out

Now, only one more chick was left in the nest. The mother bird kept trying to push it out but it was too scared to jump. Finally, the mother bird gave up and flew down to the children. Nobody knew what to do. Just then, the bird spied one of Anusha’s dolls, which had a little backpack. It was perfect to carry a little chick. The mother bird pecked at the backpack, hoping the children would understand her plan. They did. They quickly fastened the backpack onto the bird. Though it was heavy, the bird flew up to the nest. The children watched from below with bated breath. Would the bird manage to get the chick into the backpack?

After what seemed forever, the bird flew down with the chick. The children helped unfasten the backpack and put the third chick safely in the basket. Finally, all the birds were safe and the children had a lot of fun watching the chicks grow up in their garden.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.