Sand dunes and royal pyramids

The Republic of Sudan, is in northeastern Africa. It was the largest country in Africa till 2011, when a part of it became a separate nation called South Sudan.

History

This country was once home to the Nubian civilisation. As the years went by, the region comprised a collection of small, independent kingdoms until 1820-21 when it was invaded by Egypt. When the British took over Egypt, they also occupied Sudan. The country became independent in 1956. Since then, Sudan has been gripped by civil war.

A fascinating attraction in Sudan are the pyramids of ancient Nubia. There are more than 200 pyramids, smaller and steeper than their Egyptian counterparts and relatively lesser known.

Landform

Granite hills rise sharply in south-central Sudan, and the largest group forms the Nuba Mountains. Isolated mountains rise up from deserts and plains. It is bordered by the Red Sea Hills in the north, the Marrah Mountains to the west and the Didinga Hills to the east. The Nile is Sudan’s most prominent topographical feature and the river system runs from south to north across the country. Much of Sudan is a broad, flat plain.

People

Sudan’s inhabitants belong to several ethnic groups — Arabs, Nubians, the Beja, the Fur, the Dinka among others — and speak many languages. Most people speak Arabic, which, along with English, is the official working language of the country. Owing to the water supply, around half of the population lives on 15% of the land, while one quarter of the country’s land is uninhabited.

Cuisine

The country’s food is as diverse as its geography and culture. A special type of bread known as Kissra, accompanied by a stew, is the staple food. Other dishes include Asseeda (porridge made with wheat flour or corn), Elmaraara and Umfitit (appetisers made with sheep lungs, liver and stomach), Kawari (soup made with boiled-down sheep or cow hooves), and Elmussalammiya (soup made with liver, flour, dates and spices).

Wildlife

Sudan is home to a variety of flora and fauna, including lions, leopards, elephants, giraffes, cheetahs, rhinoceroses, antelopes, bustards, storks, and crocodiles. The tsetse fly, which lives only in Africa, can also be found in some areas. The country has several game reserves and national parks, including the Dinder National Park, which is a UNESCO biosphere reserve. The Sanganeb Marine National Park, one of the most beautiful places in the country, hosts an impressive coral reef and pristine marine ecosystem.