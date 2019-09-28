Sailing uncharted waters

This World Tourism Day (September 27) let’s look at some of the least visited places around the world. These countries have a low number of tourist either due to a number of reasons — either political, or lack of advertising. But whatever the reason, travelling to an unexplored territory creates in you a sense of discovery.

In Turkmenistan in Central Asia, bordered by the Caspian Sea and largely covered by the Karakum Desert, you could go trekking on horses or camels or wander through the nature reserve.

In São Tomé and Príncipe in Africa you could go diving, fishing and whale watching. It is a part of a volcano chain that features striking rock and coral formations, rainforests and beaches.

Far from the public eye is Equatorial Guinea in Central Africa. It comprises the Rio Muni mainland and five volcanic offshore islands. Beautiful, white sand beaches, a rainforest that is home to endangered primates and beaches that host nesting sea turtles.

In the Republic of Kiribati, a sovereign state in Micronesia in the central Pacific Ocean, the most iconic aspect of the culture is the Kiribati dance, characterised by sharp birdlike movements of the head.

Marshall Islands in the Pacific Isles is where you could scuba dive into a ship graveyard. In Djibouti, perched between Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the draw is its white-salt beaches that ring the hyper-saline Lake Assal, while steam pours from the Ardoukoba volcano and camels graze amidst lunar towers in Lake Abbé. Niue, a Polynesian island has a rugged and cave-pocked coast that is etched in sharp coral. Leptis Magna, east of Tripoli, Libya, is a major city of the Roman Empire that has some well-preserved Roman ruins.

Tuvalu, Montserrat, American Samoa, Comoros, Solomon Islands and Nauru... are some other places you could check out if you wish to go on an unpredictable holiday.