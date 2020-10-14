Safari capital

Home to amazing views, spectacular wildlife and a thoroughly interesting culture, Kenya is full of of fascinating experiences

Kenya, officially the Republic of Kenya, is a country in East Africa. It is bordered on the north by South Sudan and Ethiopia, on the east by Somalia and the Indian Ocean, on the south by Tanzania, and on the west by Lake Victoria and Uganda.

Kenya has over 50 national parks, including the famous Maasai Mara National Park, a popular safari destination. The capital is the bustling metropolis of Nairobi.

Kenya has a low coastal plain bordering the Indian Ocean on the East and featuring some of the finest beaches in Africa. In the West, the land descends into the Great Rift Valley. The famous Lake Turkana — the world’s largest permanent desert lake and the world’s largest alkaline lake — can be found in the North. In its centre are mountains and plateaus. This is where Mount Kenya — the country’s highest point and the continent’s second highest point – is located

Wildlife

Kenya is widely considered to be the safari epicentre of the world. While the ‘Big Five’ — the lion, elephant, rhino, leopard, and buffalo – can all be spotted here, several other fascinating animals — including baboons, zebras, giraffes, flamingoes, gazelles, impalas, antelope, wildebeest, waterbucks and cheetahs — also call this region their home. While tourists usually focus on the savannah, the other ecosystems such as deserts, swamps, mountains and forests also have plenty to offer. What’s more, the largest overland migration in the world happens in Kenya and neighbouring Tanzania. During this spectacular event, an estimated 1.5 million wildebeest, along with zebras and eland antelope, undertake a long annual journey in search of greener pastures.

Cuisine

Kenyan cuisine is hearty and tasty. The most common food staple here is ugali (dense blocks of cornmeal paste). Other common dishes include sukuma wiki (collard greens cooked with spices), irio (mashed peas and potato), githeri (boiled beans and corn kernels), mandazi (a form of fried bread typically consumed for breakfast), pilau (rice cooked with spices), and wali wa nazi (coconut rice). The pride of Kenyan cuisine is nyama choma (roasted meat). Kenyan coffee is one of the most sought-after varieties in the world.