Rules for boys

Chirag loves spending time with his mother, learning to bake and paint. But people laugh at him for that.

Chirag was excited. He was visiting his grandmother after two years. Before the pandemic, Chirag and his mother would visit Kolkata every six months. Every time, on the ride from the airport to the family house, Chirag would call his grandmother to say, “Dimma, I am almost there! I hope my lunch is ready.” He made the usual call, this time too.

Chirag’s mother scolded him, reminding him to be polite. “You forgot to say ‘please’.”

Immediately, Chirag’s cheeks turned as pink as a flamingo. He apologised to his grandmother, who said that he was forgiven. His mother knew that he was a kind child. Everyone made mistakes at his age, or rather, at any age, thought the wise lady.

“Mommy, say hi to Dimma,” Chirag said, handing the phone to her.

There was so much to observe from the window. Green fields, slums, close-knit communities enjoying a chat in the hot afternoon... Chirag watched and wondered. He wondered if their daily schedules included eating together. Did they sit together and watch television or videos on the Internet after a long day?

Interrupting his thoughts, his mother announced, “We will be home in 10 minutes.” His mother always referred to her mother’s house as ‘home’. Chirag understood that, though his parents were grown up, it didn’t mean that they didn’t need their mothers.

His friends often complained: “Hey! You stay stuck to your mother and always say you’re too busy to meet us for cricket.” Chirag wanted to be liked so he did not protest when one boy accused him of being a big baby. Instead, he decided to keep his future outings with his mother a secret.

Reunion

When the car pulled up, his grandmother opened the door.

“Dimma, how did you know that we’d arrived? Neither of us rang the door bell!” he exclaimed.

The mother and daughter hugged each other tightly. It had been two years of only phone calls over an old-fashioned telephone.

Chirag washed up and sat down to wait patiently for the others. A young woman came over with plates. She touched Chirag’s mother’s feet to show respect as people did when they met their elders.

“How are you, madam? Ma has told me so much about you,” she smiled.

“Dimma, where is Chaya Aunty?”

Chaya Aunty had lived with his grandmother ever since she’d been a child. Her parents had abandoned her because they had wanted a son. Dimma adopted little Chaya and the two read books, took care of each other and watched TV serials together.

“Your Chaya aunty has gone to the village to see her husband,” Dimma explained. “This is her daughter, Reena.”

First, Chirag stared at Reena. After that, he said hello. Mothers and daughters seemed to be so close even if they were grown-ups.

Chirag wanted to be by his mother’s side. Helping her bake cookies interested him much more than playing outside. He remembered what his other grandmother had said. “Child, you must spend time with your father. Play some sport and spend time with other boys. You are not a girl.”

Today, Chirag wanted to know more.

“Mummy, why can’t boys draw, sew, or decorate cakes and dislike playing sports?”

His mother frowned.

“Who made these rules?” she demanded.

Dimma replied, “No matter how old you get, many people will share their opinions with you. The trick is to let them say what they want. You go ahead and do what makes you happy.”

Chirag chewed his sweet, as he thought about what his grandmother had just said. After he helped put away the dishes, he took out his paints. Dimma needed a nap before his first cooking lesson.