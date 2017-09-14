Ronaldo returns for Real in 3-0 victory; Sindhu through to quarters at Korea

Badminton

Sindhu, Sameer advance in Korea

P V Sindhu and Sameer Verma progressed to the last eight stage of the Korea Super Series, while Parupalli Kashyap had to bow out after going down in three sets against local favourite Son Wan Ho.

Sindhu got the better of Thailand’s Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20 21-17 and Sameer had it easy against Hong Kong’s Wong Wing Ki Vincent after a tight first game, winning the match 21-19 21-13.

Football

Ronaldo scores twice in 3-0 win

Two goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and an acrobatic overhead kick from Sergio Ramos saw defending champions Real Madrid start off their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 victory over APOEL Nicosia.

In other games played on Wednesday, Tottenham Hotspur put an end to their Wembley woes with a 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool settled for a 2-2 draw against Sevilla in a fiercely contested match and Manchester City were runaway winners against Feyenoord, beating them 4-0.

Olympics

Paris awarded 2024, LA gets 2028

In a historic double award, Paris and Los Angeles earned the hosting rights for the Olympics in 2024 and 2028 respectively.

The decision to grant two cities the hosting rights for two Olympics is expected to secure the future of the games for the next 11 years, with Tokyo set to host the next Olympics in 2020.