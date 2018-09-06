Rocking away

The problem with me is, when I come to Spain I cannot bring myself to fly away. However long I stay it is still too soon to leave. So, I look around for reasons to stay on and of course, in Spain one doesn’t need to look around too much. In September there is the Maijas fair. It is a celebration in honour of the patron saint of Mijas — the Virgin of the Rock. It is a week of fun in the main square with stalls and plenty of food and drink for all. Horses are decorated and the people are dressed in traditional flamenco dress.

Known as the Mijas Pueblo fair, it takes place during the first two weeks of September. The programme is varied with culture, sport, music and other festive activities. The celebrations begin with procession through the main streets of Mijas, accompanied by marching bands and queens of the fairs of Mijas, Las Lagunas and La Cala with their maids of honour. It winds up with a children’s party at the Municipal Tent.

On the day of Mihas patron saint (September 8) a traditional floral offering is made to the Virgin, and a procession winds it way through the village from the parish church to the sanctuary. The fair is packed with activity — from musical and comedy performances to parties to magic shows. It culminates in a spectacular fireworks display at night.

Mountain magic

Mijas is an enchanting village and is situated in the lowlands of the Sierra de Mijas mountain range. All around are pine forests. The mountains are my favourite place. The cooler climes, the greener trees and above all, the wonderful pure, clean air make the region lovely. The nearest town is Fuengirola, which is a sea-side resort.

The very sight of this charming “white village” with its cobbled, narrow winding street, dazzlingly white walls and breathtaking views will make you sigh with happiness and give you a glimpse of what heaven would look like. People have lived in Mijas for ever so long and there is archaeological proof of this. You can see the ruins of the 8th century Moorish castle, traces of Roman living and more.

The nights are balmy and you can sit down to enjoy some flamenco dancing and Caribbean music too. The stalls sells local food delicacies as well as craft.

Every town and village in Andalucia has its own fair and their own specialities. But, what they have in common is the will to enjoy the music, food, stalls and rides. When the ‘day fair’ is being held the streets of the town are closed to traffic. Businesses are closed for a week, tables and chairs are set up, and food is served on the street. The place is filled with the sound of music. If you are like me and enjoy a good song and dance, you will find it difficult to tear yourself away from here. At night the fair shifts to the public fairground in the outskirts of the town.

Can anyone fault me for not wanting to leave?