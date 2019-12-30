Tech Mech Children

Robotic coach

Table tennis bot: Can play and teach as well.

Table tennis bot: Can play and teach as well.  

more-in

FORPHEUS uses its excellent skills to train you to be the best.

This coach has won itself a place in the Guinness World Records for its excellent tutoring skills. What does it do? It teaches you to play table tennis.

Named FORPHEUS, the “first robot table tennis tutor”, is equipped with unique technological intelligence and educational capabilities. It uses vision and motion sensors to track a match with cameras that follow the ball 80 times per second.

In its role as a teacher, the cameras also help. The robot can project an image of where the ball will land to help a student. Algorithms and artificial intelligence also allow FORPHEUS to rate the players, assess their game and tailor their lessons for greater efficiency during the game.

It was the aim of Omron Corp., a Japanese electronics company that developed FORPHEUS, to teach the game and also “harmonise” the human-robot relationship.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Children
children
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 12:32:20 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/children/robotic-coach/article30431479.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY