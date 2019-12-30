Robotic coach

This coach has won itself a place in the Guinness World Records for its excellent tutoring skills. What does it do? It teaches you to play table tennis.

Named FORPHEUS, the “first robot table tennis tutor”, is equipped with unique technological intelligence and educational capabilities. It uses vision and motion sensors to track a match with cameras that follow the ball 80 times per second.

In its role as a teacher, the cameras also help. The robot can project an image of where the ball will land to help a student. Algorithms and artificial intelligence also allow FORPHEUS to rate the players, assess their game and tailor their lessons for greater efficiency during the game.

It was the aim of Omron Corp., a Japanese electronics company that developed FORPHEUS, to teach the game and also “harmonise” the human-robot relationship.