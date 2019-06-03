Ripples in a pond

Our planet Earth is the most beautiful of all the others in the solar system. It has unimaginable diversity of life and the most spectacular habitats like oceans, rivers, cloud forests, tropical forests, grasslands, wetlands…But, human activity is harming the planet by producing pollutants.

“Pollution” means any substance that negatively impacts the environment or organisms that live within the affected environment. The five major types of pollution are: air, water, soil, light, and noise .

One of the main reasons for air pollution is the burning of fossil fuels. This causes smog, which is a thick layer that hangs like a cloud over most cities and industrial zones. Air pollution causes asthma, lung cancer, chronic bronchitis and other lung ailments. Nitrogen and sulphur oxide in the air precipitate acid rain which harms forests and water bodies and thus affecting animals, birds and aquatic life.

Fauna alert

Let’s take a look at some animals that suffer due to human callousness.

Global warming is affecting even the Antarctic. The temperature in the Antarctic is rising and penguins are having to deal with this.

Flamingos throng wetlands, but this familiar landscape is giving way to construction. Flamingos, like many other migratory birds, depend on landmarks to guide them back to the same grounds every year. What happens when the landmarks change?

Polar bears hunt for seals, their favourite food, by walking on the thin ice that freezes on the Arctic Ocean. But because of global warming, the sea ice does not form. The polar bears, ill equipped to hunt otherwise, are hungry.

Amongst weaver birds, the male begins weaving the nest out of reeds that grow near water. If the female weaver bird approves of the half-made nest, the pair completes the nest. But with habitat destruction and garbage dumping, the male weaver bird cannot find the right kind of reeds. What then?

Our oceans are contaminated with huge amounts of plastic, which enters the stomach of marine animals like turtles who mistake it to be their prey — jelly fish. This endangers their lives.

Elephants migrate over long distances from one forest to another through a pathway which is called a Green Corridor. But roads and highways have come up and now elephants end up walking across these, endangering their lives.

We like to celebrate festivals with fire crackers, not realising how traumatic it can be for animals who can hear sounds far louder than we do. So, what would you like to do this World Environment Day to celebrate life on our planet?