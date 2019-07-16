Repeat after me

“Free gifts! Free gifts! Let’s grab them!”

“Can’t wait for the final results of the elections!”

“Combine together these ingredients and make a smooth dough.”

“ We will revert back to your queries in an hour.”

Do you notice the unnecessary repetitious words presence of which is not in any way improving the clarity of the statements ?

Not surprising, if you didn’t! And that’s because we all indulge in unnecessary repetition of words in the same sentence very often. That is redundancy. Redundancy can be avoided if it came in unintentionally, causing unnecessary wordiness in your writing and your speech.

Aren’t gifts always free? Then why add the word free?

Why say final result when a result obviously occurs finally or at the end?

To combine is to bring multiple things together. Then why say combine together?

Revert means to go back, so revert back is repetition.

So, go grab your gift!

Wait patiently for the results!

Combine the ingredients smoothly and get the smoothest dough for your cookies!

Do revert to the queries and bring a smile on your cranky client’s face.