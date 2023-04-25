Reflections on art

April 25, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

“Look at the car made out of wood,” said Taran, pointing to a red toy car.

“They are all handmade,” said the store owner. “These wooden toys, made from mango wood, are the specialty of Sawantwadi.”

Taran bought a bullock cart. “I think this will look nice in my room,” he said, while the shopkeeper packed it in a box.

“They bear a resemblance to the Channapatna toys from Karnataka, don’t they?” said Amma as they walked along the quiet roads.

“Well, artists stay in places where they received patronage. Before Independence, it was the kings and queens who made sure art in all its forms flourished — be it music, dance, art, or craft. The Sawantwadi toymakers came from the region of Karwar, Karnataka. So, it is quite likely that there will be some crossover.”

The family reached a large arch on a small hill. Beyond it was a large mansion. There were some coconut trees bobbing about in the background. “Oh! We have reached the Sawantwadi Palace. The red stone building and green windows with white borders look so serene,” said Amma.

Artists at work

“It was built during the reign of Khem Sawant (1755-1803),” Appa pointed to a placard. As the family looked around, they came across a large hall where many artists were working in silence; painting on what seemed like circles. “This is Ganjifa art,” whispered Amma.

An artist looked up and smiled. “We have all received training in this art form. For about 50-60 years, there were no takers for Ganjifa cards. Everyone had switched to Western playing cards. Those are simpler; each set has 52 cards and you can play a variety of games. Ganjifa card games are more complicated. A Mughal-style set has 96 cards whereas the Dasavatharam set has 120.

“Sounds interesting,” said Taran, who was always ready to learn a new game.

“Each of these cards is handpainted with the 10 avatars of Vishnu,” continued the artist proudly showing his handiwork. “When the Queen Mother Satwashila Devi Bhonsale realised that the only Ganjifa artist left in Sawantwadi was already 82 years old, she ensured that others learnt the art and revived it.”

“Do people still play Ganjifa cards?” asked Taran.

“Well, there are artists in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan. We get a lot of orders from outside India; some people like to collect it as an art form, I suppose. They say Ganjifa originated from Persia, but they are still produced only in India.”

Taran tried his hand at painting the natural colours on a circle with a brush made of squirrel hairs. It was a delicate process. “This is hard work!” he said.

As it was a cool evening when they bid goodbye to the artists and made their way out of the palace, they decided to sit for a bit at the Moti Talao, a beautiful lake in the town centre. “We never really think about the journey art and artists make before a piece of work reaches a destination,” said Amma in a reflective mood.

“I think it’s not just a piece of art, but a piece of their heart as well,” said Taran.

Appa and Amma turned to look at Taran and smiled.