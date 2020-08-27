Really and truly?

27 August 2020 04:07 IST

Is it an exaggeration? Or a true account of what happened? On the use of ‘literally’.

‘Literally’ is one of those words in English that have two different meanings. But the problem is that it has two somewhat opposite meanings.

What it means

One meaning is that something happened exactly as a person said it happened. Like this:

“His mother came after Kumar with a chapati roller. As he ran out, he bumped into his father and fell down. He fainted and was literally taken to the hospital on a stretcher.”

That would mean that Kumar was badly injured; so badly that he was unable to walk by himself. He had become unconscious and actually had to be placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. That is one meaning of ‘literally.’

There’s also another meaning. If a boy bumped into his father, he normally wouldn’t get so badly hurt unless his father was made of stainless steel.

So the person who was relating this story was exaggerating somewhat when he said, “…he was literally taken to the hospital on a stretcher.” Kumar probably did not even go to the hospital. Sometimes you have to get the meaning of words also by considering who is saying them.

So literally is used in two ways:

1. To tell what exactly happened

2. To emphasise or exaggerate

Let’s have a look at another example of emphasis or exaggeration;

“The bride was literally drowning in a sea of gold.”

Here, obviously, there was no sea and neither was the bride drowning. All it says is that the bride was overloaded with jewellery.

How it happened

Here’s an example of literally in the ‘truly’ or ‘really’ sense of the word:

“Even though he was only the secretary to the Minister, he was literally running the show.”

This means that, though the person was only a secretary, he was the person in charge who was taking all the decisions. Here, it’s not an exaggeration; it speaks about what was really happening.

So you can literally use ‘literally’ in two different ways. It literally depends upon when it is said, and who is saying it. In this sentence, ‘literally’ has been used in the ‘true’ or ‘real’ sense of the word.