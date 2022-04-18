Readers on the rooftop

April 18, 2022 10:41 IST

What does one do when you can’t get books to read during a lockdown? Make up your own stories, of course.

“Yay!” cried Kabir in delight, when he heard that a lockdown had been declared due to the pandemic.

“No school!” cheered Bala.

“We can do anything we like!” said Abha.

“We can read story books all day…” said Kabir.

“Will the mobile library bring us books every week?” asked Nishi.

“Uh-oh!” said Kabir. “I hadn’t thought of that!”

All of them lived in the same four-storeyed building. Ruchika, the eldest, was in Std.VIII and she usually helped the others with their reading and often read to them from her books or told them the story, breaking it up into several suspense-filled “episodes”.

“Look on the bright side,” Ruchika said. “We can keep the books already issued to us indefinitely!”

“What’s the use of that? How many times can we read the same story? It’ll get boring!” groaned Bala.

“Let’s collect all the books we have and read first,” suggested Ruchika, taking charge.

“But I’m too small to read your books,” whined Nishi, who was in Std. III.

“I can’t read your books either,” said Abha, who was just a year older than Nishi. She was an eager listener, but a slow reader.

“Calm down,” said Ruchika. “We’ll just continue with what we’ve been doing. Reading what we can…”

“...You telling us the stories we can’t read.”

“Exactly!” said Ruchika and clapped her hands like a teacher. All of them came down from the roof, which was their new meeting place now that they couldn’t go anywhere else.

Careless Bala

The five met regularly over the next week and called themselves The Rooftop Readers. They read silently to themselves, then exchanged their books with each other; then Ruchika read them stories from her book of true life adventures. And then they ran out of books. To make matters worse, Bala was careless with his book of fables and his baby sister chewed up the cover and tore up the pages inside. Bala brought it to the roof. “Look what Beena did! Now Mom will cut my pocket money to pay for it!”

“Relax,” said Kabir. “There’s not much to spend on when shops are closed.”

He leaned over to look at the shredded pages just as a gust of wind carried pieces of paper all over the rooftop. Everyone ran to retrieve the fragments. Ruchika heaped them all together and began to read the disconnected bit of sentences. She added a few words here and there to connect them and soon the characters in the fables in the book were all jumbled together in three different stories.

Bala and Kabir cheered as the usually sly fox became the innocent victim of the rabbit and the cunning crocodile was defeated by a tiny centipede hiding under a stone. Nishi and Abha clapped when Ruchika came out with a twisted version of a story they had all heard the previous week. “I like your story better,” said Abha.

“The old one had a boring moral,” said Nishi. ‘Your story is fun from beginning to end!”

Their ‘reading’ session over-extended, but no one wanted to go downstairs again. “Why don’t we each write down one of today’s stories?” suggested Ruchika. “Then we won’t forget them – and we can read them out next time we meet…”

Something new

“YOU write down today’s stories the way you told them!” said Kabir. “And each of us will change one of your stories and add one character and one twist to it to make it different!”

‘Good idea!’ said Bala.

Suddenly, there was so much to do ... and so much to look forward to!

At their next meeting, Nishi and Abha came with simple single-page stories with several spelling mistakes; Bala brought a typed sheet and so did Kabir. Ruchika had three pages clipped together. Each one got their turn to read, then Kabir casually asked, “Does everyone have copies of their stories?”

Nishi and Abha shook their heads. “Give your stories to me, I’ll type them out,” said Ruchika. “Then we’ll have your back-up.” The two little girls obediently handed over their stories to Ruchika.

Kabir collected Bala’s and Ruchika’s stories and put them over his. Then, with a flourish, he tore all three into little bits – and let the breeze carry the pieces all over the rooftop!

“What – what are you doing?” shouted Bala. “I spent hours on that story!”

“So did I!” said Kabir.

More and more stories

Ruchika couldn’t say anything. Hers had been the longest and most complicated of the stories! Then she understood.

“I know what you’re doing!” she said to Kabir. “We already have these stories and you want to mix them up again to get more stories!”

Kabir gave her a thumbs-up. “You got it! Change the titles…”

“…And the names – add an explorer – or a wrestler!” said Bala.

“Or a doll!” said Nishi.

“You put a doll in your story!” said Abha. “My snake and crow are going to be best friends and play together in a park!”

Ruchika studied the happy young faces around her. “We’re not just Rooftop Readers…” she said.

“…We’re Rooftop Readers and Writers!” the others chorused.