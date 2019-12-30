Quite the determiner

Music can be overwhelming.

The music at the concert was overwhelming.

Though both sentences have music as their subject, the presence of the definite article the makes a difference in their meanings. The first sentence talks about music in general, meanwhile the second sentence talks about something more specific, namely, the music at the concert.

The word the is one of the most common words in English. It is an article like a, an, but unlike those, the is a definite article. Nouns are preceded by the definite article to define it as something specific (e.g., something previously mentioned or known, something unique or something being identified by the speaker).

1. With plural nouns:

Dogs are loyal animals.

The dog in the story has a furry coat.

2. With abstract nouns:

Integrity is a great virtue.

The integrity of the labourer is well known.

3. With material nouns:

Water is necessary to life.

The water in the lake is pristine.

4. With days, months, and seasons:

Winter is a cold season.

The winter of ‘99 was cold.

5. With names of languages:

English is spoken all over the world.

The English she speaks is not correct.