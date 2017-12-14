Proof’s in the pudding

The dumplings your mother has made look so appetising. So, you say, “They look yummy, mom.”

“Please taste them first,” replies your mother and adds, “The proof is in the pudding!”

“Did she say ‘pudding’? I thought they were dumplings!” You are left wondering.

Yes, they are dumplings, all right. She used the phrase proof is in the pudding to tell you that you can judge the quality of something only after you have tried it, or tasted it, in this case.

The original idiom is, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. A dish may have been made with fresh ingredients and may look delicious but you can only judge it after you taste it. And the taste is the criterion of success. Putting it figuratively, the idiom, the proof is in the pudding, means do not assume that something is in order or believe what you are told, but judge the matter by testing it.

So, next time you hear this conversation, let it not leave you dumb-founded!

A: I don’t believe this new dish washing machine can save water and energy.

B: But you haven’t used it yet. The proof is in the pudding.