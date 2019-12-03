Power-packed

Language Lab Children

Muscle up your sentence with the right words

Ron is a clumsy eater.

Ron splatters food all over the table as he eats.

Which of the two sentences packs a punch?

Definitely sentence two as it “shows” how clumsily Ron eats. It is descriptive and gives you more of the picture.

Sentences can be made more forceful by using strong verbs. The sentence “Ron is a clumsy eater” is grammatically correct. However, when you replace ‘is’, which is a form of the verb ‘to be’, with splatters, the sentence becomes stronger. It is important not to over-use the forms of the ‘to be’ verb — is, am, are, was, were, and been — in your writing as it makes your sentences weak.

Strong verbs are emphatic and give more horse-power to your sentences.

Ron gulps/slurps/ sprays/ slobbers/drools/splashes/drips/drops/ food all over the table.

